Today In Metal History 🤘 April 18th, 2022 🤘 EXCITER, STORM THORGERSON, DREAM THEATER, MELIAH RAGE, DEICIDE
April 18, 2022, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. legendary artist Storm Elvin Thorgerson (PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH, SCORPIONS): February 28th, 1944 – April 18th, 2013
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 62nd
Mick Sweda (BULLETBOYS, KING KOBRA) - April 18th, 1960
Happy 61st
Kelly Hansen (FOREIGNER, HURRICANE) - April 18th, 1961
Happy 60th
Dan Beehler (EXCITER) - April 18th, 1962
Happy 59th
Mike Mangini (DREAM THEATER, ANNIHILATOR, EXTREME) - April 18th, 1963
Happy 58th
Bonny Bilski (HEAVEN’S GATE) - April 18th, 1964
Happy 58th
Stuart Dowie (MELIAH RAGE) - April 18th, 1964
Happy 48th
Mark Thomas Tremonti (ALTER BRIDGE, CREED) - April 18th, 1974
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 47th
ZZ TOP’s Fandango! - April 18th, 1975
Happy 34th
ERIC CLAPTON’s Crossroads - April 18th, 1988
Happy 27th
DEICIDE’s Once Upon The Cross - April 18, 1995
SCORPIONS’ Live Bites - April 18th, 1995
Happy 26th
BLIND GUARDIAN’s The Forgotten Tales - April 18th, 1996
Happy 22nd
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Stronger Than Death - April 18th, 2000
Happy 11th
BEHEMOTH - Abyssus Abyssum Invocat - April 18th, 2011
BLUT AUS NORD - 777-Sect(s) - April 18th, 2011
CRUACHAN - Blood On The Black Robe - April 18th, 2011
LOUDBLAST - Frozen Moments Between Life And Death - April 18th, 2011
PANZERCHRIST - Regiment Ragnarok - April 18th, 2011
SEPTIC FLESH - The Great Mass - April 18th, 2011
Happy 10th
IN MOURNING - The Weight Of Oceans - April 18th, 2012
VERJNUARMU - Pimmeyvven Ruhtinas - April 18th, 2012
Happy 9th
NOUMENA - Death Walks With Me - April 18th, 2013
Happy 8th
EDGUY’s Space Police: Defenders Of The Crown - April 18th, 2014
STREAM OF PASSION - A War Of Our Own - April 18th, 2014
Happy 7th
STONE SOUR’s Meanwhile In Burbank… - April 18th, 2015