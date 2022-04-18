Today In Metal History 🤘 April 18th, 2022 🤘 EXCITER, STORM THORGERSON, DREAM THEATER, MELIAH RAGE, DEICIDE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. legendary artist Storm Elvin Thorgerson (PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH, SCORPIONS): February 28th, 1944 – April 18th, 2013





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 62nd

Mick Sweda (BULLETBOYS, KING KOBRA) - April 18th, 1960





Happy 61st

Kelly Hansen (FOREIGNER, HURRICANE) - April 18th, 1961





Happy 60th

Dan Beehler (EXCITER) - April 18th, 1962

Happy 59th

Mike Mangini (DREAM THEATER, ANNIHILATOR, EXTREME) - April 18th, 1963





Happy 58th

Bonny Bilski (HEAVEN’S GATE) - April 18th, 1964

Happy 58th

Stuart Dowie (MELIAH RAGE) - April 18th, 1964





Happy 48th

Mark Thomas Tremonti (ALTER BRIDGE, CREED) - April 18th, 1974







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th

ZZ TOP’s Fandango! - April 18th, 1975





Happy 34th

ERIC CLAPTON’s Crossroads - April 18th, 1988

Happy 27th

DEICIDE’s Once Upon The Cross - April 18, 1995

SCORPIONS’ Live Bites - April 18th, 1995





Happy 26th

BLIND GUARDIAN’s The Forgotten Tales - April 18th, 1996



Happy 22nd

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Stronger Than Death - April 18th, 2000

Happy 11th

BEHEMOTH - Abyssus Abyssum Invocat - April 18th, 2011

BLUT AUS NORD - 777-Sect(s) - April 18th, 2011

CRUACHAN - Blood On The Black Robe - April 18th, 2011

LOUDBLAST - Frozen Moments Between Life And Death - April 18th, 2011

PANZERCHRIST - Regiment Ragnarok - April 18th, 2011

SEPTIC FLESH - The Great Mass - April 18th, 2011

Happy 10th

IN MOURNING - The Weight Of Oceans - April 18th, 2012

VERJNUARMU - Pimmeyvven Ruhtinas - April 18th, 2012

Happy 9th

NOUMENA - Death Walks With Me - April 18th, 2013

Happy 8th

EDGUY’s Space Police: Defenders Of The Crown - April 18th, 2014

STREAM OF PASSION - A War Of Our Own - April 18th, 2014

Happy 7th

STONE SOUR’s Meanwhile In Burbank… - April 18th, 2015