Today In Metal History 🤘 April 19th, 2022 🤘 BLACK SABBATH, PAMELA MOORE, SLAYER, WINGER, BOB ROCK, QUEENSRŸCHE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Eldon “El Duce” Wayne Hoke (THE MENTORS): March 23rd, 1958 – April 19th, 1997)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 69th

Rod Morgenstein (WINGER, DIXIE DREGS) - April 19th, 1953





Happy 68th

Robert Jens "Bob" Rock (METALLICA, MÖTLEY CRÜE, BLUE MURDER, KINGDOM COME) - April 19th, 1954

Happy 66th

Paul Day (original vocalist of IRON MAIDEN) - April 19th 1956





Happy 65th

Anthony (Tony) Martin Harford (BLACK SABBATH) - April 19th, 1957







Happy 65th Pamela Moore (QUEENSRŸCHE) - April 19th, 1957

Happy 52nd

Jon Dette (SLAYER, TESTAMENT, ANTHRAX) - April 19th, 1970

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th

HEART’s Magazine - April 19th, 1977

Happy 16th

MYGRAIN's Orbit Dance - April 19th, 2006

Happy 15th

DARK TRANQUILLITY's Fiction - April 19th, 2007



Happy 13th

MASTERCASTLE's The Phoenix - April 19th, 2009

Happy 11th

LEAVES’ EYES Melusine (EP) – April 19th, 2011

PERIPHERY’s Icarus Lives (EP) – April 19th, 2011

WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Against The World – April 19th, 2011

Happy 9th

AMORPHIS’ Circle – April 19th, 2013



BEASTWARS’ Blood Becomes Fire – April 19th, 2013

GAMA BOMB’s The Terror Tapes – April 19th, 2013

HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Veto – April 19th, 2013

MASTERCASTLE’s On Fire – April 19th, 2013

STEAK NUMBER EIGHT’s The Hutch – 2013

Happy 4th

CANCER BATS’ The Spark That Moves - 2018

Happy 3rd

AFTER THE BURIAL's Evergreen - April 19th, 2019

ALLEGAEON's Apoptosis - April 19th, 2019



ALPHA WOLF's Fault (EP) - April 19th, 2019

GRAND MAGUS' Wolf God - April 19th, 2019

JORDAN RUDESS' Wired for Madness - April 19th, 2019

PER WIBERG's Head Without Eye - April 19th, 2019