Today In Metal History 🤘 April 1st, 2023 🤘 RUSH, ALDO NOVA, VOLBEAT, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, JOURNEY

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Jeffrey Thomas Porcaro (TOTO): April 1, 1954 – August 5, 1992 (38)

R.I.P. Nigel Preston (THE CULT): April 4th, 1963 - April 1st, 1992 (28)

R.I.P. Ronnie Lane (SMALL FACES, THE FACES) - April 1st, 1946 - June 4th, 1997 (51)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 41st  
ALDO NOVA’s Aldo Nova – April 1st, 1982

Happy 48th  
Michael Poulsen (VOLBEAT) - April 1st, 1975

Happy 49th  
Richard Christy (CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED, ICED EARTH, DEATH) - April 1st, 1974

 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’s Secret Treaties - April 1st, 1974

Happy 48th  
JOURNEY’s Journey – April 1st, 1975

Happy 47th  
RUSH’s 2112 – April 1st, 1976

Happy 16th  
ABSCESS' Horrorhammer - April 1st, 2007
KRONOS’ The Hellenic Terror – April 1st, 2007

Happy 15th  
DISMEMBER's Dismember - April 1st, 2008
ORIGIN's Antithesis - April 1st, 2008
SEPTICFLESH's Communion - April 1st, 2008
THE SWORD's Gods Of The Earth - April 1st, 2008

Happy 12th
ILLDISPOSED’s There Is Light (But It’s Not For Me) – April 1st, 2011
SALTATIO MORTIS’ Wild And Free (DVD) – April 1st, 2011
SONS OF SEASONS Magnisphyricon – April 1st, 2011
SYMFONIA’s In Paradisum – April 1st, 2011

Happy 9th  
AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE’s Triple Brutal – April 1st, 2014
LACUNA COIL’s Broken Crown Halo – April 1st, 2014
STEEL PANTHER’s All You Can Eat – April 1st, 2014

Happy 7th
MOONSORROW's Jumalten aika - April 1st, 2016

NOVEMBRE's URSA - April 1st, 2016
THUNDERSTONE's Apocalypse Again - April 1st, 2016

Happy 5th
OMEGA DIATRIBE's Trinity - April 1st, 2018

Happy 1st
CENTINEX’ The Pestilence - April 1st, 2022
KUBLAI KHAN’s Lowest Form of Animal - April 1st, 2022 
LORDS OF THE TRIDENT’s The Offering - April 1st, 2022
MESHUGGAH’s Immutable - April 1st, 2022
NEKROGOBLIKON’s The Fundamental Slimes and Humours - April 1st, 2022
SATAN’s Earth Infernal - April 1st, 2022
TRICK OR TREAT’s Creepy Symphonies - April 1st, 2022
WOLF’s Shadowland - April 1st, 2022



 



Featured Audio

OVERKILL – “The Surgeon” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

