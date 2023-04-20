Today In Metal History 🤘 April 20th, 2023 🤘 MIKE PORTNOY, AEROSMITH, ANTHRAX, FEAR FACTORY, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, RATT
April 20, 2023, 46 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Stephen Peter "Steve" Marriott (SMALL FACES, HUMBLE PIE): January 30th, 1947 – April 20th, 1991
R.I.P. Tommy Kiefer (KROKUS): April 20th, 1952 - December 24th, 1986
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 56th
Mike Portnoy (THE WINERY DOGS, ADRENALINE MOB, DREAM THEATER) - April 20th, 1967
Happy 75th
Craig Frost (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, BOB SEGER'S SILVER BULLET BAND) April 20th, 1948
Happy 49th
Jocke Berg (HARDCORE SUPERSTAR) – April 20th, 1974
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 42nd
GIRLSCHOOL's Hit And Run - April 20th, 1981
Happy 30th
AEROSMITH's Get A Grip - April 20th, 1993
Happy 24th
ALICE COOPER’s The Life And Crimes Of Alice Cooper (April 20th, 1999)
Happy 19th
ANTHRAX’s Music Of Mass Destruction - April 20th, 2004
FEAR FACTORY’s Archetype - April 20th, 2004
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Hangover Music Vol. VI - April 20th, 2004
W.A.S.P.’s The Neon God: Part 1 – The Rise - April 20th, 2004
Happy 16th
ENSIFERUM's Victory Songs - April 20th, 2007
FREEDOM CALL's Dimensions - April 20th, 2007
VOMITORY's Terrorize Brutalize Sodomize - April 20th, 2007
Happy 14th
LACUNA COIL's Shallow Life - April 20th, 2009
EARTH CRISIS' To The Death - April 20th, 2009
HACRIDE's Lazarus - April 20th, 2009
Happy 13th
RATT’s Infestation - April 20th, 2010
Happy 11th
MEKONG DELTA’s Intersections – April 20th, 2012
ORDEN OGAN’s To The End – April 20th, 2012
RUNNING WILD’s Shadowmaker – April 20th, 2012
SAXON’s Heavy Metal Thunder – Live – Eagles Over Wacken – April 20th, 2012
UNLEASHED’s Odalheim – April 20th, 2012
THE FORESHADOWING’s Second World – April 20th, 2012
Happy 8th
SHINING’s IX / Everyone, Everything, Everywhere, Ends – April 20th, 2015
DRUDKH’s A Furrow Cut Short – April 20th, 2015
Happy 5th
A PERFECT CIRCLE's Eat the Elephant - April 20th, 2018
BLACK STONE CHERRY's Family Tree - April 20th, 2018
BULLET's Dust to Gold - April 20th, 2018
FROM ASHES TO NEW 's The Future - April 20th, 2018
GUS G.'s Fearless - April 20th, 2018
JAMES CHRISTIAN's Craving - April 20th, 2018
MELVINS' Pinkus Abortion Technician - April 20th, 2018
ROSS THE BOSS' By Blood Sworn - April 20th, 2018
SLEEP's The Sciences - April 20th, 2018
STRYPER's God Damn Evil - April 20th, 2018
TEMPERANCE's Of Jupiter and Moons - April 20th, 2018
TESSERACT's Sonder - April 20th, 2018
Happy 2nd
BONGZILLA's Weedsconsin - April 20, 2021