Today In Metal History 🤘 April 22nd, 2022 🤘 MALEVOLENT CREATION, NIGHT RANGER, ARMORED SAINT, BLACK SABBATH, KINGDOM COME

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 68th

Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER, DAMN YANKEES) - April 24th, 1954





Happy 59th

William (Billy) David Gould (FAITH NO MORE, BRUJERIA) - April 24th, 1963

Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT, FATES WARNING) - April 24th, 1963







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 33rd

BLACK SABBATH’s Headless Cross - April 24th, 1989



AUTOPSY's Severed Survival - April 24th, 1989

KINGDOM COME's In Your Face - April 24th, 1989

Happy 31st

MALEVOLENT CREATION’s The Ten Commandments - April 24th, 1991

MORGOTH’s Cursed - April 24th, 1991

Happy 21st

L.A. GUNS’ Man In The Moon - April 24th, 2001

Happy 15th Birthday

DIMMU BORGIR's In Sorte Diaboli - April 24th, 2007



MARDUK's ROM 5:12 - April 24th, 2007

AT WAR WITH SELF's Acts Of God - April 24th, 2007

DELIVERANCE's As Above - So Below - April 24th, 2007

MAMMATUS' The Coast Explodes - April 24th, 2007

SANCTITY's Road To Bloodshed - April 24th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday

GOD DETHRONED's Passiondale - April 24th, 2009

WOLFCHANT's Determined Damnation - April 24th, 2009

POWERWOLF's Bible Of The Beast - April 24th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday

EARTHEN GRAVE's Earthen Grave - April 24th, 2012

PRONG's Carved Into Stone - April 24th, 2012



STORM CORROSION's Storm Corrosion - April 24th, 2012

TRIXTER’s New Audio Machine - April 24th, 2012

VESPERIAN SORROW's Stormwinds Of Ages - April 24th, 2012

VORKREIST's Sigil Whore Christ - April 24th, 2012

WAR OF AGES' Return To Life - April 24th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday

ATROCITY's Okkult - April 24th, 2013

DREAMTALE's World Changed Forever - April 24th, 2013

NIGHTRAGE's The Puritan - April 24th, 2013

UNLEASHED's Dawn Of The Nine - April 24th, 2013

Happy 2nd

AXEL RUDI PELL's Sign of the Times - April 24th, 2020

CIRITH UNGOL's Forever Black - April 24th, 2020

ELDER's Omens - April 24th, 2020

KATATONIA's City Burials - April 24th, 2020



MANTRIC's False Negative - April 24th, 2020

TRICK OR TREAT's The Legend of the XII Saints - April 24th, 2020

TRIVIUM's What the Dead Men Say - April 24th, 2020

ULCERATE's Stare into Death and Be Still - April 24th, 2020

WARBRINGER's Weapons of Tomorrow - April 24th, 2020