April 24, 2022, 53 minutes ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 April 22nd, 2022 🤘 MALEVOLENT CREATION, NIGHT RANGER, ARMORED SAINT, BLACK SABBATH, KINGDOM COME

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 68th 
Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER, DAMN YANKEES) - April 24th, 1954

Happy 59th 
William (Billy) David Gould (FAITH NO MORE, BRUJERIA) - April 24th, 1963
Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT, FATES WARNING) - April 24th, 1963


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 33rd  
BLACK SABBATH’s Headless Cross - April 24th, 1989

AUTOPSY's Severed Survival - April 24th, 1989
KINGDOM COME's In Your Face - April 24th, 1989

Happy 31st  
MALEVOLENT CREATION’s The Ten Commandments - April 24th, 1991
MORGOTH’s Cursed - April 24th, 1991

Happy 21st  
L.A. GUNS’ Man In The Moon - April 24th, 2001

Happy 15th Birthday 
DIMMU BORGIR's In Sorte Diaboli - April 24th, 2007

MARDUK's ROM 5:12 - April 24th, 2007
AT WAR WITH SELF's Acts Of God - April 24th, 2007
DELIVERANCE's As Above - So Below - April 24th, 2007
MAMMATUS' The Coast Explodes - April 24th, 2007
SANCTITY's Road To Bloodshed - April 24th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday 
GOD DETHRONED's Passiondale - April 24th, 2009
WOLFCHANT's Determined Damnation - April 24th, 2009
POWERWOLF's Bible Of The Beast - April 24th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday 
EARTHEN GRAVE's Earthen Grave - April 24th, 2012
PRONG's Carved Into Stone - April 24th, 2012

STORM CORROSION's Storm Corrosion - April 24th, 2012
TRIXTER’s New Audio Machine - April 24th, 2012
VESPERIAN SORROW's Stormwinds Of Ages - April 24th, 2012
VORKREIST's Sigil Whore Christ - April 24th, 2012
WAR OF AGES' Return To Life - April 24th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday 
ATROCITY's Okkult - April 24th, 2013
DREAMTALE's World Changed Forever - April 24th, 2013
NIGHTRAGE's The Puritan - April 24th, 2013
UNLEASHED's Dawn Of The Nine - April 24th, 2013

Happy 2nd  
AXEL RUDI PELL's Sign of the Times - April 24th, 2020
CIRITH UNGOL's Forever Black - April 24th, 2020
ELDER's Omens - April 24th, 2020
KATATONIA's City Burials - April 24th, 2020

MANTRIC's False Negative - April 24th, 2020
TRICK OR TREAT's The Legend of the XII Saints - April 24th, 2020
TRIVIUM's What the Dead Men Say - April 24th, 2020
ULCERATE's Stare into Death and Be Still - April 24th, 2020
WARBRINGER's Weapons of Tomorrow - April 24th, 2020



