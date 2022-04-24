Today In Metal History 🤘 April 22nd, 2022 🤘 MALEVOLENT CREATION, NIGHT RANGER, ARMORED SAINT, BLACK SABBATH, KINGDOM COME
April 24, 2022, 53 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 68th
Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER, DAMN YANKEES) - April 24th, 1954
Happy 59th
William (Billy) David Gould (FAITH NO MORE, BRUJERIA) - April 24th, 1963
Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT, FATES WARNING) - April 24th, 1963
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 33rd
BLACK SABBATH’s Headless Cross - April 24th, 1989
AUTOPSY's Severed Survival - April 24th, 1989
KINGDOM COME's In Your Face - April 24th, 1989
Happy 31st
MALEVOLENT CREATION’s The Ten Commandments - April 24th, 1991
MORGOTH’s Cursed - April 24th, 1991
Happy 21st
L.A. GUNS’ Man In The Moon - April 24th, 2001
Happy 15th Birthday
DIMMU BORGIR's In Sorte Diaboli - April 24th, 2007
MARDUK's ROM 5:12 - April 24th, 2007
AT WAR WITH SELF's Acts Of God - April 24th, 2007
DELIVERANCE's As Above - So Below - April 24th, 2007
MAMMATUS' The Coast Explodes - April 24th, 2007
SANCTITY's Road To Bloodshed - April 24th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday
GOD DETHRONED's Passiondale - April 24th, 2009
WOLFCHANT's Determined Damnation - April 24th, 2009
POWERWOLF's Bible Of The Beast - April 24th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday
EARTHEN GRAVE's Earthen Grave - April 24th, 2012
PRONG's Carved Into Stone - April 24th, 2012
STORM CORROSION's Storm Corrosion - April 24th, 2012
TRIXTER’s New Audio Machine - April 24th, 2012
VESPERIAN SORROW's Stormwinds Of Ages - April 24th, 2012
VORKREIST's Sigil Whore Christ - April 24th, 2012
WAR OF AGES' Return To Life - April 24th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday
ATROCITY's Okkult - April 24th, 2013
DREAMTALE's World Changed Forever - April 24th, 2013
NIGHTRAGE's The Puritan - April 24th, 2013
UNLEASHED's Dawn Of The Nine - April 24th, 2013
Happy 2nd
AXEL RUDI PELL's Sign of the Times - April 24th, 2020
CIRITH UNGOL's Forever Black - April 24th, 2020
ELDER's Omens - April 24th, 2020
KATATONIA's City Burials - April 24th, 2020
MANTRIC's False Negative - April 24th, 2020
TRICK OR TREAT's The Legend of the XII Saints - April 24th, 2020
TRIVIUM's What the Dead Men Say - April 24th, 2020
ULCERATE's Stare into Death and Be Still - April 24th, 2020
WARBRINGER's Weapons of Tomorrow - April 24th, 2020