Today In Metal History 🤘 April 24th, 2023 - ARMORED SAINT, NIGHT RANGER, FAITH NO MORE, BLACK SABBATH, KINGDOM COME,DIMMU BORGIR

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 69th

Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER, DAMN YANKEES) - April 24th, 1954





Happy 60th

William (Billy) David Gould (FAITH NO MORE, BRUJERIA) - April 24th, 1963

Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT, FATES WARNING) - April 24th, 1963 (Photo credit above: James Garvin)





Happy 54th Birthday

James Shannon Larkin (GODSMACK, UGLY KID JOE, WRATHCHILD AMERICA, SOULS AT ZERO) - April, 24th 1967



HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 45th

CHEAP TRICK’s Heaven Tonight - April 24th, 1978

Happy 34th

BLACK SABBATH’s Headless Cross - April 24th, 1989







AUTOPSY's Severed Survival - April 24th, 1989

KINGDOM COME's In Your Face - April 24th, 1989





Happy 32nd

MALEVOLENT CREATION’s The Ten Commandments - April 24th, 1991

MORGOTH’s Cursed - April 24th, 1991





Happy 22nd

L.A. GUNS’ Man In The Moon - April 24th, 2001

Happy 16th Birthday

DIMMU BORGIR's In Sorte Diaboli - April 24th, 2007

MARDUK's ROM 5:12 - April 24th, 2007

AT WAR WITH SELF's Acts Of God - April 24th, 2007

DELIVERANCE's As Above - So Below - April 24th, 2007

MAMMATUS' The Coast Explodes - April 24th, 2007

SANCTITY's Road To Bloodshed - April 24th, 2007





Happy 14th Birthday

GOD DETHRONED's Passiondale - April 24th, 2009

WOLFCHANT's Determined Damnation - April 24th, 2009

POWERWOLF's Bible Of The Beast - April 24th, 2009





Happy 11th Birthday

EARTHEN GRAVE - Earthen Grave - April 24th, 2012

PRONG - Carved Into Stone - April 24th, 2012

STORM CORROSION - Storm Corrosion - April 24th, 2012

TRIXTER’s New Audio Machine - April 24th, 2012

VESPERIAN SORROW - Stormwinds Of Ages - April 24th, 2012

VORKREIST - Sigil Whore Christ - April 24th, 2012

WAR OF AGES - Return To Life - April 24th, 2012

Happy 10th Birthday

ATROCITY - Okkult - April 24th, 2013

DREAMTALE - World Changed Forever - April 24th, 2013

NIGHTRAGE - The Puritan - April 24th, 2013

UNLEASHED - Dawn Of The Nine - April 24th, 2013

Happy 3rd

AXEL RUDI PELL - Sign of the Times - April 24th, 2020

CIRITH UNGOL - Forever Black - April 24th, 2020

ELDER - Omens - April 24th, 2020

KATATONIA - City Burials - April 24th, 2020

MANTRIC - False Negative - April 24th, 2020

TRICK OR TREAT - The Legend of the XII Saints - April 24th, 2020

TRIVIUM - What the Dead Men Say - April 24th, 2020

ULCERATE - Stare into Death and Be Still - April 24th, 2020

WARBRINGER - Weapons of Tomorrow - April 24th, 2020





