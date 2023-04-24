Today In Metal History 🤘 April 24th, 2023 - ARMORED SAINT, NIGHT RANGER, FAITH NO MORE, BLACK SABBATH, KINGDOM COME,DIMMU BORGIR

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 69th 
Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER, DAMN YANKEES) - April 24th, 1954

Happy 60th
William (Billy) David Gould (FAITH NO MORE, BRUJERIA) - April 24th, 1963
Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT, FATES WARNING) - April 24th, 1963 (Photo credit above: James Garvin)

Happy 54th Birthday
James Shannon Larkin (GODSMACK, UGLY KID JOE, WRATHCHILD AMERICA, SOULS AT ZERO) - April, 24th 1967
 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th
CHEAP TRICK’s Heaven Tonight - April 24th, 1978

Happy 34th  
BLACK SABBATH’s Headless Cross - April 24th, 1989



AUTOPSY's Severed Survival - April 24th, 1989
KINGDOM COME's In Your Face - April 24th, 1989

Happy 32nd  
MALEVOLENT CREATION’s The Ten Commandments - April 24th, 1991
MORGOTH’s Cursed - April 24th, 1991

Happy 22nd  
L.A. GUNS’ Man In The Moon - April 24th, 2001

Happy 16th Birthday 
DIMMU BORGIR's In Sorte Diaboli - April 24th, 2007
MARDUK's ROM 5:12 - April 24th, 2007

AT WAR WITH SELF's Acts Of God - April 24th, 2007
DELIVERANCE's As Above - So Below - April 24th, 2007
MAMMATUS' The Coast Explodes - April 24th, 2007
SANCTITY's Road To Bloodshed - April 24th, 2007

Happy 14th Birthday 
GOD DETHRONED's Passiondale - April 24th, 2009
WOLFCHANT's Determined Damnation - April 24th, 2009
POWERWOLF's Bible Of The Beast - April 24th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday 
EARTHEN GRAVE - Earthen Grave - April 24th, 2012
PRONG - Carved Into Stone - April 24th, 2012
STORM CORROSION - Storm Corrosion - April 24th, 2012
TRIXTER’s New Audio Machine - April 24th, 2012
VESPERIAN SORROW - Stormwinds Of Ages - April 24th, 2012
VORKREIST - Sigil Whore Christ - April 24th, 2012
WAR OF AGES - Return To Life - April 24th, 2012

Happy 10th Birthday 
ATROCITY - Okkult - April 24th, 2013
DREAMTALE - World Changed Forever - April 24th, 2013
NIGHTRAGE - The Puritan - April 24th, 2013
UNLEASHED - Dawn Of The Nine - April 24th, 2013

Happy 3rd  
AXEL RUDI PELL - Sign of the Times - April 24th, 2020
CIRITH UNGOL - Forever Black - April 24th, 2020
ELDER - Omens - April 24th, 2020
KATATONIA - City Burials - April 24th, 2020
MANTRIC - False Negative - April 24th, 2020
TRICK OR TREAT - The Legend of the XII Saints - April 24th, 2020
TRIVIUM - What the Dead Men Say - April 24th, 2020
ULCERATE - Stare into Death and Be Still - April 24th, 2020
WARBRINGER - Weapons of Tomorrow - April 24th, 2020


 



