Today In Metal History 🤘 April 25th, 2022 🤘 BLACK SABBATH, EXODUS, DIAMOND HEAD, MARILLION, KROKUS, BLUE MURDER
April 25, 2022, 12 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 60th
Brian Tatler (DIAMOND HEAD) - April 25th, 1960
Happy 49th
Nicholas Barker - April 25, 1973
Happy 64th
Derek "FISH" Dick (MARILLION) - April 25th, 1958
Happy 67th
David Sikes (GIUFFRIA) - April 25th, 1955
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 53rd
THE MOODY BLUES’ On The Threshold Of A Dream - April 25th, 1969
Happy 47th
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS’ Stampede - April 25, 1975
Happy 42nd
BLACK SABBATH's Heaven And Hell - April 25th, 1980
Happy 39th
KROKUS's Headhunter - April 25th, 1983
Happy 37th
EXODUS' Bonded By Blood - April 25th, 1985
Happy 33rd
BLUE MURDER's Blue Murder - April 25th, 1989
Happy 22nd
VENOM’s Resurrection - April 25th, 2000
Happy 17th
NAPALM DEATH's The Code Is Red...Long Live The Code - April 25th, 2005
Happy 16th
RUSH’s Gold - April 25th, 2006
Happy 14th
DEF LEPPARD's Songs From The Sparkle Lounge - April 25th, 2008
WARREL DANE's Praises To The War Machine - April 25th, 2008
Happy 11th Birthday
BLOODBATH's Bloodbath Over Bloodstock - April 25th, 2011
GALLHAMMER's The End - April 25th, 2011
SKINDRED's Union Black - April 25th, 2011
NEGURA BUNGET's Poarta De Dincolo - April 25th, 2011
YGGDRASIL's Irrbloss - April 25th, 2011
WOLF's Legions Of Bastards - April 25th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday
ARKONA's Yav - April 25th, 2014
DEVIL YOU KNOW's The Beauty Of Destruction - April 25th, 2014
HELSTAR 's This Wicked Nest - April 25th, 2014
MEKONG DELTA's In A Mirror Darkly - April 25th, 2014
Happy 6th
DARKENED's The Canticle of Shadows - April 25th, 2016
TIGERTAILZ's Blast - April 25th, 2016