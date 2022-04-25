Today In Metal History 🤘 April 25th, 2022 🤘 BLACK SABBATH, EXODUS, DIAMOND HEAD, MARILLION, KROKUS, BLUE MURDER

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002




HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 60th  
Brian Tatler (DIAMOND HEAD) - April 25th, 1960

Happy 49th
Nicholas Barker - April 25, 1973

Happy 64th  
Derek "FISH" Dick (MARILLION) - April 25th, 1958

Happy 67th  
David Sikes (GIUFFRIA) - April 25th, 1955


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd
THE MOODY BLUES’ On The Threshold Of A Dream - April  25th, 1969

Happy 47th
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS’ Stampede - April 25, 1975

Happy 42nd  
BLACK SABBATH's Heaven And Hell - April 25th, 1980

Happy 39th  
KROKUS's Headhunter - April 25th, 1983

Happy 37th  
EXODUS' Bonded By Blood - April 25th, 1985

Happy 33rd  
BLUE MURDER's Blue Murder - April 25th, 1989

Happy 22nd  
VENOM’s Resurrection - April 25th, 2000

Happy 17th  
NAPALM DEATH's The Code Is Red...Long Live The Code - April 25th, 2005

Happy 16th  
RUSH’s Gold - April 25th, 2006

Happy 14th  
DEF LEPPARD's Songs From The Sparkle Lounge - April 25th, 2008
WARREL DANE's Praises To The War Machine - April 25th, 2008

Happy 11th Birthday
BLOODBATH's Bloodbath Over Bloodstock - April 25th, 2011
GALLHAMMER's The End - April 25th, 2011
SKINDRED's Union Black - April 25th, 2011
NEGURA BUNGET's Poarta De Dincolo - April 25th, 2011
YGGDRASIL's Irrbloss - April 25th, 2011
WOLF's Legions Of Bastards - April 25th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday
ARKONA's Yav - April 25th, 2014
DEVIL YOU KNOW's The Beauty Of Destruction - April 25th, 2014
HELSTAR 's This Wicked Nest - April 25th, 2014
MEKONG DELTA's In A Mirror Darkly - April 25th, 2014

Happy 6th
DARKENED's The Canticle of Shadows - April 25th, 2016
TIGERTAILZ's Blast - April 25th, 2016



Latest Reviews