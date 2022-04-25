Today In Metal History 🤘 April 25th, 2022 🤘 BLACK SABBATH, EXODUS, DIAMOND HEAD, MARILLION, KROKUS, BLUE MURDER

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002









HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 60th

Brian Tatler (DIAMOND HEAD) - April 25th, 1960





Happy 49th

Nicholas Barker - April 25, 1973

Happy 64th

Derek "FISH" Dick (MARILLION) - April 25th, 1958





Happy 67th

David Sikes (GIUFFRIA) - April 25th, 1955



HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 53rd

THE MOODY BLUES’ On The Threshold Of A Dream - April 25th, 1969

Happy 47th

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS’ Stampede - April 25, 1975

Happy 42nd

BLACK SABBATH's Heaven And Hell - April 25th, 1980



Happy 39th

KROKUS's Headhunter - April 25th, 1983





Happy 37th

EXODUS' Bonded By Blood - April 25th, 1985



Happy 33rd

BLUE MURDER's Blue Murder - April 25th, 1989



Happy 22nd

VENOM’s Resurrection - April 25th, 2000

Happy 17th

NAPALM DEATH's The Code Is Red...Long Live The Code - April 25th, 2005

Happy 16th

RUSH’s Gold - April 25th, 2006

Happy 14th

DEF LEPPARD's Songs From The Sparkle Lounge - April 25th, 2008

WARREL DANE's Praises To The War Machine - April 25th, 2008



Happy 11th Birthday

BLOODBATH's Bloodbath Over Bloodstock - April 25th, 2011

GALLHAMMER's The End - April 25th, 2011

SKINDRED's Union Black - April 25th, 2011

NEGURA BUNGET's Poarta De Dincolo - April 25th, 2011

YGGDRASIL's Irrbloss - April 25th, 2011

WOLF's Legions Of Bastards - April 25th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday

ARKONA's Yav - April 25th, 2014

DEVIL YOU KNOW's The Beauty Of Destruction - April 25th, 2014

HELSTAR 's This Wicked Nest - April 25th, 2014

MEKONG DELTA's In A Mirror Darkly - April 25th, 2014



Happy 6th

DARKENED's The Canticle of Shadows - April 25th, 2016

TIGERTAILZ's Blast - April 25th, 2016