April 25, 2023, an hour ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 April 25th, 2023 🤘 BLACK SABBATH, KROKUS, EXODUS, DIAMOND HEAD, MARILLION, BLUE MURDER

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002




HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 61st  
Brian Tatler (DIAMOND HEAD) - April 25th, 1960

Happy 50th
Nicholas Barker - April 25, 1973

Happy 65th  
Derek "FISH" Dick (MARILLION) - April 25th, 1958

Happy 68th  
David Sikes (GIUFFRIA) - April 25th, 1955


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 54th
THE MOODY BLUES’ On The Threshold Of A Dream - April  25th, 1969

Happy 48th
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS’ Stampede - April 25, 1975

Happy 43rd  
BLACK SABBATH's Heaven And Hell - April 25th, 1980

Geezer Butler spoke to BraveWords about Ronnie James Dio replacing Ozzy: “I think we all needed new blood in the band, and some enthusiasm. Everybody in the band was thinking we were getting to the end, because we’d been going on for ten years. We just needed something different in our lives. I was thinking of just quitting at one point. The band just wasn’t the same band as when we started out. So it was either we split up or have some new life come into it - and that’s what Ronnie brought. But the manager at the time, Don Arden, he really didn’t want Ronnie in the band. He didn’t think he was a suitable frontman after Ozzy, so we had to battle with Don Arden, to insist that Ronnie was the right guy to replace Ozzy. We realized that that was the way to go, we didn’t really care what anybody else thought. We just wanted to go ahead and get songs written.”

Happy 40th  
KROKUS's Headhunter - April 25th, 1983

Happy 38th  
EXODUS' Bonded By Blood - April 25th, 1985

Happy 34th  
BLUE MURDER's Blue Murder - April 25th, 1989

Happy 23rd  
VENOM’s Resurrection - April 25th, 2000

Happy 18th  
NAPALM DEATH's The Code Is Red...Long Live The Code - April 25th, 2005

Happy 17th  
RUSH’s Gold - April 25th, 2006

Happy 15th  
DEF LEPPARD's Songs From The Sparkle Lounge - April 25th, 2008
WARREL DANE's Praises To The War Machine - April 25th, 2008

Happy 12th Birthday
BLOODBATH's Bloodbath Over Bloodstock - April 25th, 2011
GALLHAMMER's The End - April 25th, 2011
SKINDRED's Union Black - April 25th, 2011
NEGURA BUNGET's Poarta De Dincolo - April 25th, 2011
YGGDRASIL's Irrbloss - April 25th, 2011
WOLF's Legions Of Bastards - April 25th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday
ARKONA's Yav - April 25th, 2014
DEVIL YOU KNOW's The Beauty Of Destruction - April 25th, 2014
HELSTAR 's This Wicked Nest - April 25th, 2014
MEKONG DELTA's In A Mirror Darkly - April 25th, 2014

Happy 7th
DARKENED's The Canticle of Shadows - April 25th, 2016
TIGERTAILZ's Blast - April 25th, 2016



