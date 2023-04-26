Today In Metal History 🤘 April 26th, 2023 🤘 ALICE COOPER, CHILDREN OF BODOM, JOEY JORDISON, DUANE EDDY, DEEP PURPLE
HEAVY HISTORY
51 years ago today (April 26, 1972), ALICE COOPER released his highest charting single, ”School's Out”, which hit #1 in the UK, #2 in Ireland and #3 in Canada (photo credit above: Joel Barrios).
April 26th, 1989, Canada’s M.E.A.T. Magazine launched. BraveWords founder “Metal” Tim Henderson would join their writing team in November 1990.
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Nathan Jonas Jordison (VIMIC, SLIPKNOT, MURDERDOLLS): April 26, 1975 – July 26, 2021
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 85th
DUANE EDDY - April 26, 1938
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 29th
JIMI HENDRIX’ Blues - April 26th, 1994
Happy 24th
CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Hatebreeder - April 26th, 1999
Happy 16th
ANGEL CORPSE's Of Lucifer And Lightning - April 26th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday
1349’s Demonoir - April 26th 2010
AXEL RUDI PELL’s The Crest - April 26th, 2010
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Fever - April 26th, 2010
KIVIMETSÄN DRUIDI’s Betryal, Justice, Revenge – April 26th, 2010
MASTER’s The Human Machine – April 26th, 2010
RAINTIME’s Psychromatic – April 26th, 2010
SKYFORGER’s Kurbads – April 26th, 2010
Happy 12th Birthday
CATALEPSY’s Bleed – April 26th, 2011
DESTROPHY’s Cry Havoc – April 26th, 2011
ENDWELL’s Punishment – April 26th, 2011
HOPE FOR THE DYING’s Dissimulation – April 26th, 2011
KRALLICE’s Diotima – April 26th, 2011
DEAFHEAVEN’s Roads To Judah – April 26th, 2011
OTEP’s Atavist – April 26th, 2011
PRIMORDIAL’s Redemption at the Puritan's Hand - April 26th 2011
VOMITORY’s Opus Mortis VIII - April 26th, 2011
Happy 11th
Birthday MEZARKABUL’s MMXII – April 26th, 2012
Happy 10th
DEEP PURPLE’s Now What?! - April 26th, 2013
THE OCEAN’s Pelagial - April 26th, 2013
SODOM’s Epitome of Torture - April 26th, 2013
VICIOUS RUMORS’ Electric Punishment - April 26th 2013
Happy 4th
THE DAMNED THINGS' High Crimes - April 26th, 2019
ENFORCER's Zenith - April 26th, 2019
HARDLINE's Life - April 26th, 2019
HELHEIM's Rignir - April 26th, 2019
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD's Fishing for Fishies - April 26th, 2019
MANEGARM's Fornaldarsagorna - April 26th, 2019
NEW YEARS DAY's Unbreakable - April 26th, 2019
NINE SHRINES' Retribution Therapy - April 26th, 2019
PARAGON's Controlled Demolition - April 26th, 2019
STEEL PROPHET's The God Machine - April 26th, 2019
SUNN O)))'s Life Metal - April 26th, 2019
VAURA's Sables - April 26th, 2019