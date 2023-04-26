Today In Metal History 🤘 April 26th, 2023 🤘 ALICE COOPER, CHILDREN OF BODOM, JOEY JORDISON, DUANE EDDY, DEEP PURPLE

April 26, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities slipknot angel corpse 1349 deep purple alice cooper

HEAVY HISTORY

51 years ago today (April 26, 1972), ALICE COOPER released his highest charting single, ”School's Out”, which hit #1 in the UK, #2 in Ireland and #3 in Canada (photo credit above: Joel Barrios).



April 26th, 1989, Canada’s M.E.A.T. Magazine launched. BraveWords founder “Metal” Tim Henderson would join their writing team in November 1990. 



TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Nathan Jonas Jordison (VIMIC, SLIPKNOT, MURDERDOLLS): April 26, 1975 – July 26, 2021


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 85th
DUANE EDDY - April 26, 1938


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 29th
JIMI HENDRIX’ Blues - April 26th, 1994

Happy 24th  
CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Hatebreeder - April 26th, 1999

Happy 16th  
ANGEL CORPSE's Of Lucifer And Lightning - April 26th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday
1349’s Demonoir - April 26th 2010
AXEL RUDI PELL’s The Crest - April 26th, 2010

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Fever - April 26th, 2010
KIVIMETSÄN DRUIDI’s Betryal, Justice, Revenge – April 26th, 2010
MASTER’s The Human Machine – April 26th, 2010
RAINTIME’s Psychromatic – April 26th, 2010
SKYFORGER’s Kurbads – April 26th, 2010

Happy 12th Birthday
CATALEPSY’s Bleed – April 26th, 2011
DESTROPHY’s Cry Havoc – April 26th, 2011
ENDWELL’s Punishment – April 26th, 2011
HOPE FOR THE DYING’s Dissimulation – April 26th, 2011
KRALLICE’s Diotima – April 26th, 2011
DEAFHEAVEN’s Roads To Judah – April 26th, 2011
OTEP’s Atavist – April 26th, 2011
PRIMORDIAL’s Redemption at the Puritan's Hand - April 26th 2011
VOMITORY’s Opus Mortis VIII - April 26th, 2011

Happy 11th 
Birthday MEZARKABUL’s MMXII – April 26th, 2012

Happy 10th  
DEEP PURPLE’s Now What?! - April 26th, 2013

THE OCEAN’s Pelagial - April 26th, 2013
SODOM’s Epitome of Torture - April 26th, 2013
VICIOUS RUMORS’ Electric Punishment - April 26th 2013

Happy 4th
THE DAMNED THINGS' High Crimes - April 26th, 2019
ENFORCER's Zenith - April 26th, 2019

HARDLINE's Life - April 26th, 2019
HELHEIM's Rignir - April 26th, 2019
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD's Fishing for Fishies - April 26th, 2019
MANEGARM's Fornaldarsagorna - April 26th, 2019
NEW YEARS DAY's Unbreakable - April 26th, 2019
NINE SHRINES' Retribution Therapy - April 26th, 2019
PARAGON's Controlled Demolition - April 26th, 2019
STEEL PROPHET's The God Machine - April 26th, 2019
SUNN O)))'s Life Metal - April 26th, 2019
VAURA's Sables - April 26th, 2019



