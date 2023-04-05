Today In Metal History 🤘 April 5th, 2023 🤘 ALICE IN CHAINS, COZY POWELL, KISS, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, BLIND GUARDIAN
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Kurt Cobain (NIRVANA) - February 20th, 1967 – April 5th, 1994 (27)
Kurt Cobain committed suicide by shooting himself in the head at his home in Seattle, however his body wasn't discovered until April 8th, by an electrician who had arrived to install a security system A suicide note was found that said, "I haven't felt the excitement of listening to as well as creating music, along with really writing . . . for too many years now."
R.I.P. drummer Colin Flooks (aka Cozy Powell) (BLACK SABBATH, RAINBOW, WHITESNAKE, THE JEFF BECK GROUP) - December 29th, 1947 – April 5th, 1998 (50)
R.I.P. singer Layne Thomas Staley (ALICE IN CHAINS) - August 22nd, 1967 – April 5th, 2002 (34)
R.I.P. guitarist Mark Leslie Norton (aka Mark St. John) (KISS) - February 7th, 1956 – April 5th, 2007 (51)
R.I.P. PAUL O’NEILL (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE) – February 23rd 1956 – April 5th, 2019 (61)
R.I.P. Dave Holland (ex-JUDAS PRIEST) – April 5th, 1948 - January 16th, 2018 (69)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 57th
Mike McCready (PEARL JAM) – April 5th, 1966
Happy 55th
Tommy Heart (FAIR WARNING, SOUL DOCTOR) – April 5th, 1968
Happy 47th
Marko Matias Tervonen (THE CROWN) – April 5th, 1976
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 44th
JOURNEY’s Evolution - April 5th, 1979
Happy 28th
BLIND GUARDIAN’s Imaginations From The Other Side - April 4th, 1995
Happy 17th
IHSAHN's The Adversary - April 5th, 2006
Happy 16th
MONSTROSITY's Spiritual Apocalypse - April 5th, 2007
Happy 12th
GLEN DROVER’s Metalusion – April 5th, 2011
ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s Reckless And Relentless – April 5th, 2011
Happy 10th
DEATHCHAIN’s Ritual Death Metal – April 5th, 2013
THE STORYTELLER’s Dark Legacy – April 5th, 2013
SALTATIO MORTIS’ Manufactum III – April 5th, 2013
VOLBEAT’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies – April 5th, 2013
Happy 4th
BRANT BJORK's Jacoozi - April 5th, 2019
CIRITH GORGOR's Sovereign - April 5th, 2019
ELUVEITIE's Ategnatos - April 5th, 2019
ENTERPRISE EARTH's Luciferous - April 5th, 2019
EXUMER's Hostile Defiance - April 5th, 2019
NECRODEATH's Defragments of Insanity - April 5th, 2019
PERIPHERY's Periphery IV: Hail Stan - April 5th, 2019
SWORN ENEMY's Gamechanger - April 5th, 2019