Today In Metal History 🤘 April 5th, 2023 🤘 ALICE IN CHAINS, COZY POWELL, KISS, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, BLIND GUARDIAN

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Kurt Cobain (NIRVANA) - February 20th, 1967 – April 5th, 1994 (27)

Kurt Cobain committed suicide by shooting himself in the head at his home in Seattle, however his body wasn't discovered until April 8th, by an electrician who had arrived to install a security system A suicide note was found that said, "I haven't felt the excitement of listening to as well as creating music, along with really writing . . . for too many years now."





R.I.P. drummer Colin Flooks (aka Cozy Powell) (BLACK SABBATH, RAINBOW, WHITESNAKE, THE JEFF BECK GROUP) - December 29th, 1947 – April 5th, 1998 (50)





R.I.P. singer Layne Thomas Staley (ALICE IN CHAINS) - August 22nd, 1967 – April 5th, 2002 (34)





R.I.P. guitarist Mark Leslie Norton (aka Mark St. John) (KISS) - February 7th, 1956 – April 5th, 2007 (51)





R.I.P. PAUL O’NEILL (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE) – February 23rd 1956 – April 5th, 2019 (61)





R.I.P. Dave Holland (ex-JUDAS PRIEST) – April 5th, 1948 - January 16th, 2018 (69)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 57th

Mike McCready (PEARL JAM) – April 5th, 1966

Happy 55th

Tommy Heart (FAIR WARNING, SOUL DOCTOR) – April 5th, 1968



Happy 47th

Marko Matias Tervonen (THE CROWN) – April 5th, 1976



HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 44th

JOURNEY’s Evolution - April 5th, 1979



Happy 28th

BLIND GUARDIAN’s Imaginations From The Other Side - April 4th, 1995



Happy 17th

IHSAHN's The Adversary - April 5th, 2006

Happy 16th

MONSTROSITY's Spiritual Apocalypse - April 5th, 2007

Happy 12th

GLEN DROVER’s Metalusion – April 5th, 2011

ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s Reckless And Relentless – April 5th, 2011

Happy 10th

DEATHCHAIN’s Ritual Death Metal – April 5th, 2013

THE STORYTELLER’s Dark Legacy – April 5th, 2013

SALTATIO MORTIS’ Manufactum III – April 5th, 2013

VOLBEAT’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies – April 5th, 2013

Happy 4th

BRANT BJORK's Jacoozi - April 5th, 2019

CIRITH GORGOR's Sovereign - April 5th, 2019

ELUVEITIE's Ategnatos - April 5th, 2019

ENTERPRISE EARTH's Luciferous - April 5th, 2019

EXUMER's Hostile Defiance - April 5th, 2019



NECRODEATH's Defragments of Insanity - April 5th, 2019

PERIPHERY's Periphery IV: Hail Stan - April 5th, 2019

SWORN ENEMY's Gamechanger - April 5th, 2019