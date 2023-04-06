Today In Metal History 🤘 April 6th, 2023 🤘 U.D.O., PLASMATICS, ANDY JOHNS, DORO, SUFFOCATION, OPETH, THE CULT
April 6, 2023, 32 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Wendy Orlean Williams (aka Wendy O. Williams) (PLASMATICS) - May 28th, 1949 – April 6th, 1998 (48)
On April 6, 1998, Wendy O. Williams was found in a wooded area near her home, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. She was 48. This is some really nutty funny SCTV footage of The Plasmatics on The Fishin' Musician.
R.I.P. producer/engineer Jeremy Andrew "ANDY" JOHNS (May 20th, 1950 – April 7th, 2013) who worked on classic albums by LED ZEPPELIN, (Led Zeppelin II and all albums through to Physical Graffiti), THE ROLLING STONES, (Sticky Fingers, Exile On Main Street), VAN HALEN (For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge), CHICKENFOOT, CINDERELLA, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, KILLER DWARFS and many others. He was 61.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 71st
Udo Dirkschneider (U.D.O., ACCEPT) - April 6th, 1952
Happy 59th
Johnny Dee (DORO, BRITNY FOX) - April 6th, 1964
Happy 57th
Leo Leoni (GOTTHARD) - April 6th, 1966
Happy 56th
Mike Wead (born Mickael Vikström; KING DIAMOND, MERCIFUL FATE, MEMENTO MORI) - April 6th, 1967
Happy 53rd
Terrance Hobbs (SUFFOCATION) – April 6th, 1970
Happy 45th
Martín Méndez (OPETH) - April 6th, 1978
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 42nd
WHITESNAKE's Come An' Get It - April 6th, 1981
Happy 36th
THE CULT’s Electric - April 6th, 1987
Happy 32nd
RATT’s Ratt & Roll 81-91 - April 6th, 1991
Happy 30th
TOOL’s Undertow – April 6th, 1993
Happy 24th
GWAR’s We Kill Everything - April 6th, 1999
Happy 14th
CAULDRON's Chained To The Nite - April 6th, 2009
CODE's Resplendent Grotesque - April 6th, 2009
Happy 11th
ACCEPT’s Stalingrad - April 6th, 2012
EXUMER’s Fire & Damnation – April 6th, 2012
ETHS’ III – April 6th, 2012
ILLDISPOSED’s The Best Of Illdisposed 2004 – 2011 – April 6th, 2012
Happy 8th
SKYFORGER’s Senprusija – April 6th, 2015
Happy 5th
BLEED FROM WITHIN's Era - April 6th, 2018
CALIBAN's Elements - April 6th, 2018
THE DEAD DAISIES' Burn It Down - April 6th, 2018
KALMAH's Palo - April 6th, 2018
KAMELOT's The Shadow Theory - April 6th, 2018
PANOPTICON's The Scars of Man and the Once Nameless Wilderness - April 6th, 2018
UNDEROATH's Erase Me - April 6th, 2018
WHYZDOM's As Times Turn to Dust - April 6th, 2018
WINTERFYLLETH's The Hallowing of Heirdom - April 6th, 2018