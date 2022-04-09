Today In Metal History 🤘 April 9th, 2022 🤘 RAINBOW, SOUNDGARDEN, MOTÖRHEAD, CHILDREN OF BODOM

April 9, 2022, 2 days ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 April 9th, 2022 🤘 RAINBOW, SOUNDGARDEN, MOTÖRHEAD, CHILDREN OF BODOM

HEAVY HISTORY

SOUNDGARDEN Disbands - April 9th, 1997




HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 61st  
Mark Kelly (MARILLION) - April 9th, 1961


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 44th  
RAINBOW's Long Live Rock 'n' Roll - April 9th, 1978

RONNIE JAMES DIO's final album with the band before joining BLACK SABBATH.

Happy 31st
BILLY SQUIRE’s Creatures of Habit - April 9th, 1991 

Happy 20th  
MOTÖRHEAD’s Hammered - April 9th, 2002

Happy 14th  
CHILDREN OF BODOM's Blooddrunk - April 9th, 2008

Happy 13th  
BEHERIT's Engram - April 9th, 2009

Happy 11th  
WOLFSBANE’s Did It For The Money (EP) – April 9th, 2011

Happy 10th  
JEFF LOOMIS’ Plains Of Oblivion – April 9th, 2012
THE SAFETY FIRE’s Grind The Ocean – April 9th, 2012
UFOMAMMUT’s Oro: Opus Primum – April 9th, 2012

Happy 9th  
KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Introspection (EP) – April 9th, 2013
STONE SOUR’s House Of Gold & Bones – Part 2 – April 9th, 2013
DAWN OF ASHES’ Anathema – April 9th, 2013



