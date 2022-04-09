Today In Metal History 🤘 April 9th, 2022 🤘 RAINBOW, SOUNDGARDEN, MOTÖRHEAD, CHILDREN OF BODOM
April 9, 2022, 2 days ago
HEAVY HISTORY
SOUNDGARDEN Disbands - April 9th, 1997
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 61st
Mark Kelly (MARILLION) - April 9th, 1961
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 44th
RAINBOW's Long Live Rock 'n' Roll - April 9th, 1978
RONNIE JAMES DIO's final album with the band before joining BLACK SABBATH.
Happy 31st
BILLY SQUIRE’s Creatures of Habit - April 9th, 1991
Happy 20th
MOTÖRHEAD’s Hammered - April 9th, 2002
Happy 14th
CHILDREN OF BODOM's Blooddrunk - April 9th, 2008
Happy 13th
BEHERIT's Engram - April 9th, 2009
Happy 11th
WOLFSBANE’s Did It For The Money (EP) – April 9th, 2011
Happy 10th
JEFF LOOMIS’ Plains Of Oblivion – April 9th, 2012
THE SAFETY FIRE’s Grind The Ocean – April 9th, 2012
UFOMAMMUT’s Oro: Opus Primum – April 9th, 2012
Happy 9th
KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Introspection (EP) – April 9th, 2013
STONE SOUR’s House Of Gold & Bones – Part 2 – April 9th, 2013
DAWN OF ASHES’ Anathema – April 9th, 2013