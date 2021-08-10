Today In Metal History 🤘 August 10th, 2021🤘 JETHRO TULL, BLIND GUARDIAN, WINGER, WHITE LION, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

August 10, 2021, 43 minutes ago

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 74th
Ian Scott Anderson (JETHRO TULL) - August 10th, 1947

Happy 55th
Hans "Hansi" Jürgen Kürsch (BLIND GUARDIAN, DEMONS & WIZARDS) - August 10th, 1966

Happy 54th
JEFF KOLLMAN (BOMBASTIC MEATBATS, GLENN HUGHES, MOGG/WAY) - August 10th, 1967

Heavy Releases

Happy 34th
LOUDNESS’ Hurricane Eyes - August 10th, 1987

Happy 33rd
WINGER's Winger - August 10th, 1988

Happy 32nd
WHITE LION's Big Game - August 10th, 1989

Happy 22nd
MACHINE HEAD's The Burning Red - August 10th, 1999
DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Projector - August 10th, 1999
LYNYRD SKYNYRD’S Edge Of Forever - August 10th, 1999

Happy 15th
IHSAHN's The Adversary - August 10th, 2006
THE BINARY CODE’s Priest (EP) – August 10th, 2006
CRASH’s The Paragon Of Animals – August 10th, 2006

Happy 12th
CHTHONIC's Mirror Of Retribution - August 10th, 2009

Happy 11th
BONDED BY BLOOD's Exiled To Earth - August 10th, 2010
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Order Of The Black - August 10th, 2010

Happy 3rd
ENUFF Z'NUFF’s Diamond Boy - August 10th, 2018
ERRA’s Neon - August 10th, 2018
MAD MAX’s 35 - August 10th, 2018
PRIMAL FEAR’s Apocalypse - August 10th, 2018
SINSAENUM’s Repulsion for Humanity - August 10th, 2018




Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

Featured Video

RAVENOUS Premieres "Die 1,000 Deaths"

