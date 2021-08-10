Today In Metal History 🤘 August 10th, 2021🤘 JETHRO TULL, BLIND GUARDIAN, WINGER, WHITE LION, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 74th

Ian Scott Anderson (JETHRO TULL) - August 10th, 1947

Happy 55th

Hans "Hansi" Jürgen Kürsch (BLIND GUARDIAN, DEMONS & WIZARDS) - August 10th, 1966



Happy 54th

JEFF KOLLMAN (BOMBASTIC MEATBATS, GLENN HUGHES, MOGG/WAY) - August 10th, 1967

Heavy Releases

Happy 34th

LOUDNESS’ Hurricane Eyes - August 10th, 1987

Happy 33rd

WINGER's Winger - August 10th, 1988



Happy 32nd

WHITE LION's Big Game - August 10th, 1989



Happy 22nd

MACHINE HEAD's The Burning Red - August 10th, 1999

DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Projector - August 10th, 1999

LYNYRD SKYNYRD’S Edge Of Forever - August 10th, 1999

Happy 15th

IHSAHN's The Adversary - August 10th, 2006

THE BINARY CODE’s Priest (EP) – August 10th, 2006

CRASH’s The Paragon Of Animals – August 10th, 2006

Happy 12th

CHTHONIC's Mirror Of Retribution - August 10th, 2009

Happy 11th

BONDED BY BLOOD's Exiled To Earth - August 10th, 2010

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Order Of The Black - August 10th, 2010



Happy 3rd

ENUFF Z'NUFF’s Diamond Boy - August 10th, 2018

ERRA’s Neon - August 10th, 2018

MAD MAX’s 35 - August 10th, 2018

PRIMAL FEAR’s Apocalypse - August 10th, 2018

SINSAENUM’s Repulsion for Humanity - August 10th, 2018