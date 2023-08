Today In Metal History 🤘 August 10th, 2023🤘 JETHRO TULL, BLIND GUARDIAN, WINGER, WHITE LION, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 76th

Ian Scott Anderson (JETHRO TULL) - August 10th, 1947





Happy 57th

Hans "Hansi" Jürgen Kürsch (BLIND GUARDIAN, DEMONS & WIZARDS) - August 10th, 1966





Happy 56th

JEFF KOLLMAN (BOMBASTIC MEATBATS, GLENN HUGHES, MOGG/WAY) - August 10th, 1967

Heavy Releases

Happy 36th

LOUDNESS’ Hurricane Eyes - August 10th, 1987

Happy 35th

WINGER's Winger - August 10th, 1988



Happy 34th

WHITE LION's Big Game - August 10th, 1989



Happy 24th

MACHINE HEAD's The Burning Red - August 10th, 1999

DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Projector - August 10th, 1999

LYNYRD SKYNYRD’S Edge Of Forever - August 10th, 1999





Happy 17th

THE BINARY CODE’s Priest – August 10th, 2006

CRASH’s The Paragon Of Animals – August 10th, 2006

Happy 14th

CHTHONIC's Mirror Of Retribution - August 10th, 2009

Happy 13th

BONDED BY BLOOD's Exiled To Earth - August 10th, 2010

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Order Of The Black - August 10th, 2010



Happy 5th

ENUFF Z'NUFF’s Diamond Boy - August 10th, 2018

ERRA’s Neon - August 10th, 2018

MAD MAX’s 35 - August 10th, 2018

PRIMAL FEAR’s Apocalypse - August 10th, 2018

SINSAENUM’s Repulsion for Humanity - August 10th, 2018