Today In Metal History 🤘 August 11th, 2024🤘 WARRANT, LED ZEPPELIN, BELPHEGOR, VENOM INC.
August 11, 2024, 3 hours ago
HEAVY HISTORY
45 years ago today (August 11th, 1979), LED ZEPPELIN performed their final UK show at the historic Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire, England. Check out this amazing footage:
25 years ago today (August 11th, 1999) KISS received their star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Jani Lane (WARRANT): February 1st, 1964 – August 11th, 2011
On August 11, 2011, the Warrant singer was found dead of acute alcohol poisoning at a Comfort Inn hotel in Woodland Hills, California at the age of 47.
R.I.P. Erik Keith Brann (born Rick Davis; IRON BUTTERFLY): August 11th, 1950 – July 25th, 2003
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 81st
Jim Kale (THE GUESS WHO) – August 11th, 1943
Happy 52nd
KRISIUN guitarist Moyses Kolesne – August 11th, 1972
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 15th
WINDS OF PLAGUE’s The Great Stone War – August 11th, 2009
Happy 10th
BELPHEGOR’s Conjuring The Dead – August 11th, 2014
Happy 7th
ALL OUT WAR’s Give Us Extinction - August 11th, 2017
CORMORANT’s Diaspora - August 11th, 2017
HINDER’s The Reign - August 11th, 2017
INCANTATION’s Profane Nexus - August 11th, 2017
MOTOGRATER’s Desolation - August 11th, 2017
NECROPHOBIC’s Pesta (EP) - August 11th, 2017
VENOM INC.’s Avé - August 11th, 2017
Happy 1st
GEORGE LYNCH & JEFF PILSON - Heavy Hitters II - August 11th, 2023
KATAKLYSM - Goliath - August 11th, 2023
KING KOBRA - We Are Warriors - August 11th, 2023
MEGAHERZ - In Teufels Namen - August 11th, 2023
TARJA - Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church - August 11th, 2023