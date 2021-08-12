Today In Metal History 🤘 August 12th, 2021🤘 METALLICA, MARK KNOPFLER, QUEENSRŸCHE, VADER
August 12, 2021, 24 minutes ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 72nd
Mark Knopfler (DIRE STRAITS) - August 12th, 1949
Happy 65th
Jorge Iacobellis (HIRAX) - August 12th, 1956
Happy 64th
Tommy Keiser (KROKUS) - August 12th, 1957
Happy 61st
Morten "Morty Black" Skaget (TNT, JORN) - August 12th, 1960
Happy 56th
Peter Espinoza (MAJESTIC) – August 12th, 1965
Happy 45th
Joseph Poole (WEDNESDAY 13, MURDERDOLLS) - August 12th, 1976
Heavy Releases
Happy 38th
QUEENSRŸCHE’S Queensrÿche (EMI reissue) – August 12th, 1983
Happy 30th
METALLICA's Metallica (The Black Album) - August 12th, 1991
Happy 13th
EXTREME’s Saudades De Rock – August 12th, 2008
VADER’s Welcome To The Morbid Reich – August 12th, 2008
Happy 7th
UPON A BURNING BODY’s The World Is My Enemy Now – August 12th, 2014
Happy 5th
THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s This Could Be Heartbreak - August 12th, 2016
EQUILIBRIUM’s Armageddon - August 12th, 2016
LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s Hope Is Here - August 12th, 2016