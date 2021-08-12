Today In Metal History 🤘 August 12th, 2021🤘 METALLICA, MARK KNOPFLER, QUEENSRŸCHE, VADER

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 72nd

Mark Knopfler (DIRE STRAITS) - August 12th, 1949



Happy 65th

Jorge Iacobellis (HIRAX) - August 12th, 1956

Happy 64th

Tommy Keiser (KROKUS) - August 12th, 1957

Happy 61st

Morten "Morty Black" Skaget (TNT, JORN) - August 12th, 1960

Happy 56th

Peter Espinoza (MAJESTIC) – August 12th, 1965

Happy 45th

Joseph Poole (WEDNESDAY 13, MURDERDOLLS) - August 12th, 1976

Heavy Releases

Happy 38th

QUEENSRŸCHE’S Queensrÿche (EMI reissue) – August 12th, 1983

Happy 30th

METALLICA's Metallica (The Black Album) - August 12th, 1991



Happy 13th

EXTREME’s Saudades De Rock – August 12th, 2008

VADER’s Welcome To The Morbid Reich – August 12th, 2008



Happy 7th

UPON A BURNING BODY’s The World Is My Enemy Now – August 12th, 2014

Happy 5th

THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s This Could Be Heartbreak - August 12th, 2016

EQUILIBRIUM’s Armageddon - August 12th, 2016

LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s Hope Is Here - August 12th, 2016