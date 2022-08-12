Today In Metal History 🤘 August 12th, 2022🤘 METALLICA, MARK KNOPFLER, QUEENSRŸCHE, VADER
August 12, 2022, 5 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 73rd
Mark Knopfler (DIRE STRAITS) - August 12th, 1949
Happy 66th
Jorge Iacobellis (HIRAX) - August 12th, 1956
Happy 65th
Tommy Keiser (KROKUS) - August 12th, 1957
Happy 62nd
Morten "Morty Black" Skaget (TNT, JORN) - August 12th, 1960
Happy 57th
Peter Espinoza (MAJESTIC) – August 12th, 1965
Happy 46th
Joseph Poole (WEDNESDAY 13, MURDERDOLLS) - August 12th, 1976
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 39th
QUEENSRŸCHE’S Queensrÿche (EMI reissue) – August 12th, 1983
Happy 31st
METALLICA's Metallica (The Black Album) - August 12th, 1991
Happy 31st
CORONER’s Mental Vortex - August 12th, 1991
Happy 14th
EXTREME’s Saudades De Rock – August 12th, 2008
VADER’s Welcome To The Morbid Reich – August 12th, 2008
Happy 8th
UPON A BURNING BODY’s The World Is My Enemy Now – August 12th, 2014
Happy 6th
THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s This Could Be Heartbreak - August 12th, 2016
EQUILIBRIUM’s Armageddon - August 12th, 2016
LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s Hope Is Here - August 12th, 2016