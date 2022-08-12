Today In Metal History 🤘 August 12th, 2022🤘 METALLICA, MARK KNOPFLER, QUEENSRŸCHE, VADER

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd

Mark Knopfler (DIRE STRAITS) - August 12th, 1949

Happy 66th

Jorge Iacobellis (HIRAX) - August 12th, 1956

Happy 65th

Tommy Keiser (KROKUS) - August 12th, 1957

Happy 62nd

Morten "Morty Black" Skaget (TNT, JORN) - August 12th, 1960

Happy 57th

Peter Espinoza (MAJESTIC) – August 12th, 1965

Happy 46th

Joseph Poole (WEDNESDAY 13, MURDERDOLLS) - August 12th, 1976

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 39th

QUEENSRŸCHE’S Queensrÿche (EMI reissue) – August 12th, 1983





Happy 31st

METALLICA's Metallica (The Black Album) - August 12th, 1991





Happy 31st

CORONER’s Mental Vortex - August 12th, 1991

Happy 14th

EXTREME’s Saudades De Rock – August 12th, 2008

VADER’s Welcome To The Morbid Reich – August 12th, 2008



Happy 8th

UPON A BURNING BODY’s The World Is My Enemy Now – August 12th, 2014

Happy 6th

THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s This Could Be Heartbreak - August 12th, 2016

EQUILIBRIUM’s Armageddon - August 12th, 2016

LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s Hope Is Here - August 12th, 2016