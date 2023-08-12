Today In Metal History 🤘 August 12th, 2023🤘 METALLICA, MARK KNOPFLER, QUEENSRŸCHE, VADER
August 12, 2023, 30 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 74th
Mark Knopfler (DIRE STRAITS) - August 12th, 1949
Happy 67th
Jorge Iacobellis (HIRAX) - August 12th, 1956
Happy 66th
Tommy Keiser (KROKUS) - August 12th, 1957
Happy 63rd
Morten "Morty Black" Skaget (TNT, JORN) - August 12th, 1960
Happy 58th
Peter Espinoza (MAJESTIC) – August 12th, 1965
Happy 47th
Joseph Poole (WEDNESDAY 13, MURDERDOLLS) - August 12th, 1976
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 40th
QUEENSRŸCHE’S Queensrÿche (EMI reissue) – August 12th, 1983
Happy 32nd
METALLICA's Metallica (The Black Album) - August 12th, 1991
Happy 32nd
CORONER’s Mental Vortex - August 12th, 1991
Happy 15th
EXTREME’s Saudades De Rock – August 12th, 2008
VADER’s Welcome To The Morbid Reich – August 12th, 2008
Happy 9th
UPON A BURNING BODY’s The World Is My Enemy Now – August 12th, 2014
Happy 7th
THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s This Could Be Heartbreak - August 12th, 2016
EQUILIBRIUM’s Armageddon - August 12th, 2016
LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s Hope Is Here - August 12th, 2016
Happy 1st
ARCH ENEMY’s Deceivers - August 12th, 2022
BORIS’ Heavy Rocks - August 12th, 2022
THE HALO EFFECT’s Days Of The Lost - August 12th, 2022
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD’s Hotel Kalifornia - August 12th, 2022
JACKYL’s 30 Coming in Hot - August 12th, 2022
LOCRIAN’s New Catastrophism - August 12th, 2022
GHOST’s Frontiers - August 12th, 2022
NORMA JEAN’s Deathrattle Sing for Me - August 12th, 2022
WOLFBRIGADE’s Anti-Tank Dogs - August 12th, 2022