Today In Metal History 🤘 August 12th, 2023🤘 METALLICA, MARK KNOPFLER, QUEENSRŸCHE, VADER

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th

Mark Knopfler (DIRE STRAITS) - August 12th, 1949

Happy 67th

Jorge Iacobellis (HIRAX) - August 12th, 1956

Happy 66th

Tommy Keiser (KROKUS) - August 12th, 1957

Happy 63rd

Morten "Morty Black" Skaget (TNT, JORN) - August 12th, 1960

Happy 58th

Peter Espinoza (MAJESTIC) – August 12th, 1965

Happy 47th

Joseph Poole (WEDNESDAY 13, MURDERDOLLS) - August 12th, 1976

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 40th

QUEENSRŸCHE’S Queensrÿche (EMI reissue) – August 12th, 1983





Happy 32nd

METALLICA's Metallica (The Black Album) - August 12th, 1991







Happy 32nd

CORONER’s Mental Vortex - August 12th, 1991

Happy 15th

EXTREME’s Saudades De Rock – August 12th, 2008

VADER’s Welcome To The Morbid Reich – August 12th, 2008



Happy 9th

UPON A BURNING BODY’s The World Is My Enemy Now – August 12th, 2014

Happy 7th

THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s This Could Be Heartbreak - August 12th, 2016

EQUILIBRIUM’s Armageddon - August 12th, 2016

LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s Hope Is Here - August 12th, 2016



Happy 1st

ARCH ENEMY’s Deceivers - August 12th, 2022

BORIS’ Heavy Rocks - August 12th, 2022

THE HALO EFFECT’s Days Of The Lost - August 12th, 2022

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD’s Hotel Kalifornia - August 12th, 2022

JACKYL’s 30 Coming in Hot - August 12th, 2022

LOCRIAN’s New Catastrophism - August 12th, 2022

GHOST’s Frontiers - August 12th, 2022

NORMA JEAN’s Deathrattle Sing for Me - August 12th, 2022

WOLFBRIGADE’s Anti-Tank Dogs - August 12th, 2022



