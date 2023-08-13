Today In Metal History 🤘 August 13th, 2023🤘LYNYRD SKYNYRD, DISSECTION, DIO, TWISTED SISTER, IRON MAIDEN, VARGA

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Jon Andreas Nödtveidt (DISSECTION): June 28th, 1975 – August 13th, 2006 (aged 31)

On August 13th, 2006, Jon Nödtveidt was found dead in his apartment in Hässelby (a suburb of Stockholm) by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a circle of lit candles.





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 60th

Tigg Ketler (BANG TANGO) - August 13th, 1963

Happy 59th

Ian Haugland (EUROPE) - August 13th, 1964

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd

IRON BUTTERFLY’s Metamorphosis - August 13th, 1970

Happy 50th

LYNYRD SKYNYRD's (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd) - August 13th, 1973

The band’s massive debut featured ”Gimme Three Steps", "Simple Man", "Tuesday's Gone" and album-closer ”Free Bird", which launched them into superstardom.







Happy 36th

DIO’s Sacred Heart - August 13th, 1985





Happy 36th

TWISTED SISTER's Love Is For Suckers - August 13th, 1987



During an episode of Streaming For Vengeance, BraveWords asked Dee Snider about the album and the fact that the lead-off single “Hot Love” should’ve been a major hit!

“As you may or may not know, that was supposed to be a solo album,” Snider explained, “and the record company forced the band into the studio. I had moments of inspiration that were supposed to be for my solo record, but Twisted was forced into the studio and we broke up subsequently. I really blame it on the record company, if they’d just let us go our separate ways, cool off a couple years, A. J. (Pero) would do Cities, I would do solos, the other guys would do whatever they want, and then come back a couple of years later, I think we would have stayed together. For better or for worse, we would have stayed together. Thank you, I’m glad you appreciated that song. ‘Leader Of The Pack’, that was a misstep, but more because it was the wrong time. That song we used to play in the bars, and the fans would love it. It was on our first EP, with ‘Under The Blade’, ‘What You Don’t Know’, ‘Shoot ‘Em Down’, and ‘Leader Of The Pack’, for Secret Records before Under The Blade. So we would play it on tour for Under The Blade and the crowd would love it. So I thought it was a natural thing to bring back and redo, and we thought it was a big hit, but it was too slick, too produced, the video was too cartoonish, It had lost the snottiness of these five guys in drag doing it in a biker bar, which is originally where the inspiration came from, you know, ‘Fuck you, leader of the pack!’. Timing is everything. here have been some missteps and unfortunately this seems to be one of them. Talk about leaving a scar.”





Happy 27th

VARGA’s Oxygen - August 13, 1996





Happy 13th

IRON MAIDEN's The Final Frontier - August 13th, 2010







Happy 2nd

ACT OF DENIAL’s Negative - August 13, 2021

DESTRUCTION’s Live Attack - August 13, 2021

DISKORD’s Degenerations - August 13, 2021

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE’s Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute To Led Zeppelin - August 13, 2021

KEITH WALLEN’s This World Of The Next - August 13, 2021

LORNA SHORE’s ...And I Return To Nothingness (EP) - August 13, 2021

SEPULTURA’s SepulQuarta - August 13, 2021

SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL’s Kostolom - August 13, 2021