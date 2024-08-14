Today In Metal History 🤘 August 14th, 2024🤘PETE WAY, MOTÖRHEAD, THE WHO, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, KAMELOT
August 14, 2024, 22 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Pete Way (UFO, WAYSTED) - August 7th, 1951 - August 14th, 2020 (aged 69)
📸 Joe Kleon: Andyman's Treehouse in Columbus, Ohio on December 19th, 2002
R.I.P. Allen Glover Lanier (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT): June 25th, 1946 – August 14th, 2013 (aged 67)
Allen Glover Lanier played on every album from 1972’s Blue Öyster Cult until 2001’s Curse Of The Hidden Mirror.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 64th
Stet Howland (W.A.S.P., METAL CHURCH) - August 14th, 1960
Happy 61st
ADAM BOMB (born Adam Brenner) - August 14th, 1963
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 54th
HAWKWIND's Hawkwind - August 14th, 1970
HAWKWIND released their self-titled debut, Hawkwind, 51 years ago today. Lemmy Kilmister would join the band exactly one year later.
Happy 53rd
THE WHO's Who's Next - August 14th, 1971
Happy 32nd
MOTÖRHEAD's March Ör Die - August 14th, 1992
Happy 29th
KRISIUN's Black Force Domain - 14th, 1995
Happy 12th
STEVE VAI’s The Story Of Light - August 14th, 2012
FOZZY’s Sin and Bones - August 14th, 2012
IN THIS MOMENT’s Blood - August 14th, 2012
MASTER’s The New Elite - August 14th, 2012
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION’s Peacemaker – August 14th, 2012
THE FACELESS’ Autotheism - August 14th, 2012
FEN’s Of Losing Interest - August 14th, 2012
SCOTT KELLY’s The Forgiven Ghost In Me - August 14th, 2012
Happy 9th
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Venom – August 14th, 2015
SOULFLY’s Archangel – August 14th, 2015
Happy 4th
HALESTORM’s Reimagined - August 14th, 2020
INGESTED’s Where Only Gods May Tread - August 14th, 2020
KAMELOT’s I Am the Empire – Live From The 013 - August 14th, 2020
PRIMITIVE MAN’s Immersion - August 14th, 2020