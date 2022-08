Today In Metal History 🤘 August 15th, 2022🤘TOMMY ALDRIDGE, AC/DC, LED ZEPPELIN, SCORPIONS

HEAVY EVENTS



The Woodstock Music & Art Fair kicked off 52 years ago today (August 15th–18th, 1969), on Max Yasgur's dairy farm in Bethel, New York. 400,000 people showed up to watch 32 bands perform including JIMI HENDRIX, THE WHO, CROSBY STILLS NASH & YOUNG, SANTANA, CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL, GRATEFUL DEAD, JANIS JOPLIN, THE BAND, TEN YEARS AFTER, SLY AND THE FAMILY STONE, JOHNNY WINTER, JEFFERSON AIRPLANE and JOE COCKER.







TALENT WE LOST



RIP Gerald “Gerry” McGhee (BRIGHTON ROCK): August 15th 1962 – August 25th, 2020







Heavy Birthdays



Happy 72nd

Tommy Aldridge (WHITESNAKE, OZZY OSBOURNE, PAT TRAVERS, BLACK OAK ARKANSAS) - August 15th, 1950







Happy 55th

Hena Habegger (GOTTHARD) - August 15th, 1967



Heavy Releases



Happy 44th

SCORPIONS’ Tokyo Tapes - August 15th, 1978





Happy 43rd

LED ZEPPELIN's In Through The Out Door - August 15th, 1979



Happy 39th

AC/DC's Flick Of The Switch – August 15th, 1983





Happy 14th

AMORAL's Reptile Ride - August 15th, 2008



Happy 8th

ACCEPT’s Blind Rage – August 15th, 2014

DEADLOCK’s The Re-Arrival – August 15th, 2014