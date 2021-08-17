Today In Metal History 🤘 August 17th, 2021🤘TARJA, GILBY CLARKE, W.A.S.P., CANNIBAL CORPSE

August 17, 2021, 17 minutes ago

news

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 67th 
ERIC JOHNSON - August 17, 1954
 
Happy 59th 
GILBY CLARKE (GUNS N' ROSES): August 17th, 1962


 
Happy 56th 
Steve Gorman (THE BLACK CROWES) - August 17th, 1965
 
Happy 44th 
TARJA (real name Tarja Soile Susanna Turunen-Cabuli; NIGHTWISH) August 17th, 1977

Happy 43rd 
Vibeke Stene (TRISTANIA) - August 17th, 1978
 
HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 37th
W.A.S.P.'s W.A.S.P. - August 17th, 1984

Happy 31st 
CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Eaten Back To Life – August 17th, 1990 

Happy 28th 
TYPE O NEGATIVE's Bloody Kisses - August 17th, 1993


 
Happy 11th Birthday
KNIGHTS OF THE ABYSS’ The Culling Of Wolves – August 17th, 2010
MISS MAY I’s Monument – August 17th, 2010

Happy 9th 
ELUVEITIE’s The Early Years – August 17th, 2012

Happy 3rd
ANNISOKAY - Arms - August 17th, 2018
BLACK TUSK - T.C.B.T. - August 17th, 2018
DORO - Forever Warriors, Forever United - August 17th, 2018
THE ETERNAL - Waiting for the Endless Dawn - August 17th, 2018
MOONSPELL - Lisboa Under the Spell (live album) - August 17th, 2018
PARASITE INC. - Dead and Alive - August 17th, 2018
SID WILSON - Sexcapades of the Hopeless Robotic - August 17th, 2018




