Today In Metal History 🤘 August 1st, 2021🤘 DEF LEPPARD, TOMMY BOLIN, AEROSMITH, ALESTORM

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Thomas Richard "Tommy" Bolin (DEEP PURPLE, JAMES GANG, ZEPHYR): August 1st, 1951 – December 4th, 1976 (25)





R.I.P. Jerome John "Jerry" Garcia (GRATEFUL DEAD): August 1st, 1942 – August 9th, 1995 (53)

R.I.P. Raymond "Boz" Burrell (BAD COMPANY, KING CRIMSON): August 1st, 1946 – September 21st, 2006 (60)

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 62nd

Joseph Thomas "Joe" Elliott (DEF LEPPARD) - August 1st, 1959

Heavy Releases

Happy 39th

AEROSMITH's Rock In A Hard Place - August 1st, 1982

The band's only album that didn't feature guitarist Joe Perry who was replaced by Jimmy Crespo.





Happy 15th

BODY COUNT's Murder 4 Hire - August 1st, 2006

Happy 7th

ALESTORM’s Sunset On The Golden Age – August 1st, 2014

ELUVEITIE’s Origins – August 1st, 2014