Today In Metal History 🤘 August 24th, 2021🤘ARMORED SAINT, SEPULTURA, ANNIHILATOR, GRAVE DIGGER

HEAVY HISTORY



31 years ago today (August 24th, 1990), a Reno, Nevada judge ruled that JUDAS PRIEST wasn’t responsible for two suicides.







TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Danny Joe Brown (MOLLY HATCHET): August 24th, 1951 – March 10th, 2005

R.I.P. Kenneth William David Hensley (URIAH HEEP): August 24th, 1945 - November 4th, 2020

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th

James Kent "Jim" Fox (JAMES GANG) - August 24th, 1947

Happy 58th

John Bush (ARMORED SAINT, ANTHRAX) − August 24th, 1963

Happy 53rd

Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA) − August 24th, 1968



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 28th

ANNIHILATOR's Set The World On Fire - August 24th, 1993

Happy 16th

SONATA ARCTICA's The End Of This Chapter - August 24th, 2005

Happy 12th

CALIBAN's Say Hello To Tragedy - August 24th, 2009

MUNICIPAL WASTE's Massive Aggressive - August 24th, 2009



Happy 11th

MALEVOLENT CREATION's Invidious Dominion - August 24th, 2010

THE SWORD's Warp Riders - August 24th, 2010

HELMET’s Seeing Eye Dog – August 24th, 2010

SHADOWS FALLS’ Madness In Manila: Shadows Fall Live In The Philippines – August 24th, 2010

THE SHOWDOWN’s Blood In The Gears – August 24th, 2010

Happy 10th

APOSTASY’s Nuclear Messiah – August 24th, 2011

Happy 9th

GRAVE DIGGER’s Clash Of The Gods - August 24th, 2012



TARJA TURUNEN’s Act I: Live In Rosario – August 24th, 2012

TROLLFEST’s Brumlebassen – August 24th, 2012

Happy 3rd

ALICE IN CHAINS’ Rainier Fog - August 24th, 2018



THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s Misery - August 24th, 2018

ANCESTORS’ Suspended in Reflections - August 24th, 2018

LAIR OF THE MINOTAUR’s Dragon Eagle of Chaos (EP) - August 24th, 2018

MANTAR’s The Modern Art of Setting Ablaze - August 24th, 2018

MOB RULES’ Beast Reborn - August 24th, 2018

NONPOINT’s X - August 24th, 2018