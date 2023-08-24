Today In Metal History 🤘 August 24th, 2023🤘SEPULTURA, ARMORED SAINT, JUDAS PRIEST, ANNIHILATOR, GRAVE DIGGER
August 24, 2023, 20 minutes ago
HEAVY HISTORY
33 years ago today (August 24th, 1990), a Reno, Nevada judge ruled that JUDAS PRIEST wasn’t responsible for two suicides.
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Danny Joe Brown (MOLLY HATCHET): August 24th, 1951 – March 10th, 2005 (aged 53)
R.I.P. Kenneth William David Hensley (URIAH HEEP): August 24th, 1945 - November 4th, 2020 (aged 75)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 76th
James Kent "Jim" Fox (JAMES GANG) - August 24th, 1947
Happy 72nd
Michael Derosier (HEART drummer from 1976 - 1982) - August 24th, 1951
Happy 60th
John Bush (ARMORED SAINT, ANTHRAX) − August 24th, 1963
Happy 55th
Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA) − August 24th, 1968
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 29th
ANNIHILATOR's Set The World On Fire - August 24th, 1993
Happy 18th
SONATA ARCTICA's The End Of This Chapter - August 24th, 2005
Happy 14th
CALIBAN's Say Hello To Tragedy - August 24th, 2009
MUNICIPAL WASTE's Massive Aggressive - August 24th, 2009
Happy 13th
MALEVOLENT CREATION's Invidious Dominion - August 24th, 2010
THE SWORD's Warp Riders - August 24th, 2010
HELMET’s Seeing Eye Dog – August 24th, 2010
SHADOWS FALLS’ Madness In Manila: Shadows Fall Live In The Philippines – August 24th, 2010
THE SHOWDOWN’s Blood In The Gears – August 24th, 2010
Happy 12th
APOSTASY’s Nuclear Messiah – August 24th, 2011
Happy 11th
GRAVE DIGGER’s Clash Of The Gods - August 24th, 2012
TARJA TURUNEN’s Act I: Live In Rosario – August 24th, 2012
TROLLFEST’s Brumlebassen – August 24th, 2012
Happy 5th
ALICE IN CHAINS’ Rainier Fog - August 24th, 2018
THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s Misery - August 24th, 2018
ANCESTORS’ Suspended in Reflections - August 24th, 2018
LAIR OF THE MINOTAUR’s Dragon Eagle of Chaos (EP) - August 24th, 2018
MANTAR’s The Modern Art of Setting Ablaze - August 24th, 2018
MOB RULES’ Beast Reborn - August 24th, 2018
NONPOINT’s X - August 24th, 2018