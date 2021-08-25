Today In Metal History 🤘 August 25th, 2021🤘 ROB HALFORD, GENE SIMMONS, BOSTON, WARRANT, GAMMA RAY, ROB ZOMBIE
August 25, 2021, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Gerald “Gerry” McGhee (BRIGHTON ROCK): August 15th, 1962 - August 25th, 2020 (58)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 72nd
Gene Simmons (real name Chaim Witz; KISS) - August 25th, 1949
Happy 70th
Robert John Arthur "Rob" Halford (JUDAS PRIEST) August 25th, 1951
Happy 69th
Geoff Downes (YES, ASIA) - August 25th, 1952
Happy 59th
Vivian Patrick Campbell (DEF LEPPARD, DIO) August 25th, 1962
Happy 57th
Patrick Mulock (PHEAR) - August 25th, 1964
Happy 56th
Nigel Durham (SAXON) - August 25th, 1965
Happy 55th
Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, ALICE COOPER, KISS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) - August 25th, 1966
Happy 48th
Olavi Mikkonen (AMON AMARTH) - August 25th, 1973
Happy 38th
David Kinkade (SOULFLY, ARSIS) – August 25th, 1983
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 45th
BOSTON's Boston - August 25th, 1976
Happy 39th
ALICE COOPER’s Zipper Catches Skin - August 25th, 1982
Happy 34th
AEROSMITH’s Permanent Vacation - August 25th, 1987
Happy 29th
WARRANT’s Dog Eat Dog - August 25th, 1992
Happy 24th
GAMMA RAY’s Somewhere Out In Space - August 25th, 1997
Happy 23rd
ROB ZOMBIE’s Hellbilly Deluxe – August 25th, 1998
Happy 15th
CATAMENIA's Location: COLD - August 25th, 2006
Happy 13th
INTO ETERNITY's The Incurable Tragedy - August 25th, 2008
ACID DRINKERS' Verses Of Steel - August 25th, 2008
Happy 12th
AZAGHAL's Teraphim - August 25th, 2009
OH, SLEEPER's Son Of The Morning - August 25th, 2009
Happy 11th
TRISTANIA's Rubicon - August 25th, 2010
SONIC SYNDICATE's We Rule The Night - August 25th, 2010
Happy 7th
THE HAUNTED’s Exit Wounds – August 25th, 2014
WOLF’s Devil Seed – August 25th, 2014
Happy 4th
AKERCOCKE’s Renaissance in Extremis - August 25th, 2017
BRENDON SMALL’s Brendon Small's Galaktikon II: Become the Storm - August 25th, 2017
DAGOBA’s Black Nova - August 25th, 2017
DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Der Rote Reiter - August 25th, 2017
ESKIMO CALLBOY’s The Scene - August 25th, 2017
THE HAUNTED’s Strength In Numbers - August 25th, 2017
KORPIKLAANI’s Live At Masters Of Rock (live album) - August 25th, 2017
LACRIMOSA’s Testimonium - August 25th, 2017
LENG TCH'E’s Razorgrind - August 25th, 2017
LEPROUS’ Malina - August 25th, 2017
LIONHEART’s Second Nature - August 25th, 2017
SANNHET’s So Numb - August 25th, 2017
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE’s Villains - August 25th, 2017