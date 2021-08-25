Today In Metal History 🤘 August 25th, 2021🤘 ROB HALFORD, GENE SIMMONS, BOSTON, WARRANT, GAMMA RAY, ROB ZOMBIE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Gerald “Gerry” McGhee (BRIGHTON ROCK): August 15th, 1962 - August 25th, 2020 (58)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

Gene Simmons (real name Chaim Witz; KISS) - August 25th, 1949

Happy 70th

Robert John Arthur "Rob" Halford (JUDAS PRIEST) August 25th, 1951



Happy 69th

Geoff Downes (YES, ASIA) - August 25th, 1952

Happy 59th

Vivian Patrick Campbell (DEF LEPPARD, DIO) August 25th, 1962



Happy 57th

Patrick Mulock (PHEAR) - August 25th, 1964



Happy 56th

Nigel Durham (SAXON) - August 25th, 1965

Happy 55th

Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, ALICE COOPER, KISS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) - August 25th, 1966

Happy 48th

Olavi Mikkonen (AMON AMARTH) - August 25th, 1973

Happy 38th

David Kinkade (SOULFLY, ARSIS) – August 25th, 1983

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th

BOSTON's Boston - August 25th, 1976



Happy 39th

ALICE COOPER’s Zipper Catches Skin - August 25th, 1982

Happy 34th

AEROSMITH’s Permanent Vacation - August 25th, 1987

Happy 29th

WARRANT’s Dog Eat Dog - August 25th, 1992



Happy 24th

GAMMA RAY’s Somewhere Out In Space - August 25th, 1997



Happy 23rd

ROB ZOMBIE’s Hellbilly Deluxe – August 25th, 1998



Happy 15th

CATAMENIA's Location: COLD - August 25th, 2006

Happy 13th

INTO ETERNITY's The Incurable Tragedy - August 25th, 2008

ACID DRINKERS' Verses Of Steel - August 25th, 2008

Happy 12th

AZAGHAL's Teraphim - August 25th, 2009

OH, SLEEPER's Son Of The Morning - August 25th, 2009

Happy 11th

TRISTANIA's Rubicon - August 25th, 2010

SONIC SYNDICATE's We Rule The Night - August 25th, 2010

Happy 7th

THE HAUNTED’s Exit Wounds – August 25th, 2014

WOLF’s Devil Seed – August 25th, 2014



Happy 4th

AKERCOCKE’s Renaissance in Extremis - August 25th, 2017

BRENDON SMALL’s Brendon Small's Galaktikon II: Become the Storm - August 25th, 2017

DAGOBA’s Black Nova - August 25th, 2017

DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Der Rote Reiter - August 25th, 2017

ESKIMO CALLBOY’s The Scene - August 25th, 2017

THE HAUNTED’s Strength In Numbers - August 25th, 2017

KORPIKLAANI’s Live At Masters Of Rock (live album) - August 25th, 2017

LACRIMOSA’s Testimonium - August 25th, 2017

LENG TCH'E’s Razorgrind - August 25th, 2017

LEPROUS’ Malina - August 25th, 2017

LIONHEART’s Second Nature - August 25th, 2017

SANNHET’s So Numb - August 25th, 2017

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE’s Villains - August 25th, 2017