Today In Metal History 🤘 August 25th, 2021🤘 ROB HALFORD, GENE SIMMONS, BOSTON, WARRANT, GAMMA RAY, ROB ZOMBIE

August 25, 2021, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Gerald “Gerry” McGhee (BRIGHTON ROCK): August 15th, 1962 - August 25th, 2020 (58)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd
Gene Simmons (real name Chaim Witz; KISS) - August 25th, 1949

Happy 70th
Robert John Arthur "Rob" Halford (JUDAS PRIEST) August 25th, 1951

Happy 69th
Geoff Downes (YES, ASIA) - August 25th, 1952

Happy 59th
Vivian Patrick Campbell (DEF LEPPARD, DIO) August 25th, 1962

Happy 57th
Patrick Mulock (PHEAR) - August 25th, 1964

Happy 56th
Nigel Durham (SAXON) - August 25th, 1965

Happy 55th
Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, ALICE COOPER, KISS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) - August 25th, 1966

Happy 48th
Olavi Mikkonen (AMON AMARTH) - August 25th, 1973

Happy 38th
David Kinkade (SOULFLY, ARSIS) – August 25th, 1983

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th
BOSTON's Boston - August 25th, 1976

Happy 39th
ALICE COOPER’s Zipper Catches Skin - August 25th, 1982

Happy 34th
AEROSMITH’s Permanent Vacation - August 25th, 1987

Happy 29th
WARRANT’s Dog Eat Dog - August 25th, 1992

Happy 24th
GAMMA RAY’s Somewhere Out In Space - August 25th, 1997

Happy 23rd
ROB ZOMBIE’s Hellbilly Deluxe – August 25th, 1998

Happy 15th
CATAMENIA's Location: COLD - August 25th, 2006

Happy 13th
INTO ETERNITY's The Incurable Tragedy - August 25th, 2008
ACID DRINKERS' Verses Of Steel - August 25th, 2008

Happy 12th
AZAGHAL's Teraphim - August 25th, 2009
OH, SLEEPER's Son Of The Morning - August 25th, 2009

Happy 11th
TRISTANIA's Rubicon - August 25th, 2010
SONIC SYNDICATE's We Rule The Night - August 25th, 2010

Happy 7th
THE HAUNTED’s Exit Wounds – August 25th, 2014
WOLF’s Devil Seed – August 25th, 2014

Happy 4th
AKERCOCKE’s Renaissance in Extremis - August 25th, 2017
BRENDON SMALL’s Brendon Small's Galaktikon II: Become the Storm - August 25th, 2017
DAGOBA’s Black Nova - August 25th, 2017
DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Der Rote Reiter - August 25th, 2017
ESKIMO CALLBOY’s The Scene - August 25th, 2017
THE HAUNTED’s Strength In Numbers - August 25th, 2017
KORPIKLAANI’s Live At Masters Of Rock (live album) - August 25th, 2017
LACRIMOSA’s Testimonium - August 25th, 2017
LENG TCH'E’s Razorgrind - August 25th, 2017
LEPROUS’ Malina - August 25th, 2017
LIONHEART’s Second Nature - August 25th, 2017
SANNHET’s So Numb - August 25th, 2017
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE’s Villains - August 25th, 2017




