Today In Metal History 🤘 August 30th, 2021🤘ENTOMBED A.D., DANZIG, ATHEIST, TESLA, AYREON

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st

Michael Joseph "Micky" Moody (WHITESNAKE, JUICY LUCY, SNAFU) - August 30th, 1950



Happy 62nd

Roland Grapow (MASTERPLAN, HELLOWEEN) - August 30th, 1959

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 33rd

DANZIG’s Danzig - August 30th, 1988



Happy 30th

ATHEIST’s Unquestionable Presence - August 30th, 1991



Happy 30th

TESLA’s Psychotic Supper - August 30th, 1991



Happy 28th

DARK TRANQUILLITY’S Skydancer - August 30th, 1993

Happy 23rd

AYREON’s Into The Electric Castle - August 30th, 1998



Happy 11th

DAGOBA's Poseidon - August 30th, 2010

SAHG's Sahg III - August 30th, 2010

SPIRITUAL BEGGARS' Return To Zero - August 30th, 2010

MAR DE GRISES’ Streams Inwards

NIGHTFALL’s Astron Black And The Thirty Tyrants

Happy 10th

KITTIE's I've Failed You - August 30th, 2011

PENTAGRAM’s When The Screams Come (DVD) – August 30th, 2011

SHADOWSIDE’s Inner Monster Out – August 30th, 2011

Happy 8th

GORGUTS’ Colored Sands - August 30th, 2013



KREATOR’s Dying Alive - August 30th, 2013

Happy 2nd

ELVENKING’s Reader Of The Runes – Divination – August 30th, 2019



ENTOMED A.D.’s Bowels Of Earth – August 30th, 2019

Legendary ENTOMBED singer Lars-Göran Petrov's final album. We lost him at 49 this past March 7th.





TARJA’s In The Raw – August 30th, 2019

TOOL’s Fear Inoculum – August 30th, 2019

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Wanderers – August 30th, 2019

NECRONAUTICAL’s Apotheosis – August 30th, 2019

SONS OF APOLLO’s Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony – August 30th, 2019

WAGE WAR’s Pressure – August 30th, 2019