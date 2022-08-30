Today In Metal History 🤘 August 30th, 2022🤘ENTOMBED A.D., DANZIG, ATHEIST, TESLA, DIO
August 30, 2022, 33 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 72nd
Michael Joseph "Micky" Moody (WHITESNAKE, JUICY LUCY, SNAFU) - August 30th, 1950
Happy 63rd
Roland Grapow (MASTERPLAN, HELLOWEEN) - August 30th, 1959
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 34th
DANZIG’s Danzig - August 30th, 1988
The first album released under Rick Rubin’s new Def American label.
Happy 31st
ATHEIST’s Unquestionable Presence - August 30th, 1991
Happy 31st
TESLA’s Psychotic Supper - August 30th, 1991
Happy 29th
DARK TRANQUILLITY’S Skydancer - August 30th, 1993
Featuring now IN FLAMES singer Anders Fridén on vocals.
Happy 24th
AYREON’s Into The Electric Castle - August 30th, 1998
Happy 18th Birthday
DIO’s Master Of The Moon - August 30th, 2004
Happy 12th
DAGOBA's Poseidon - August 30th, 2010
SAHG's Sahg III - August 30th, 2010
SPIRITUAL BEGGARS' Return To Zero - August 30th, 2010
MAR DE GRISES’ Streams Inwards
NIGHTFALL’s Astron Black And The Thirty Tyrants
Happy 11th
KITTIE's I've Failed You - August 30th, 2011
PENTAGRAM’s When The Screams Come (DVD) – August 30th, 2011
SHADOWSIDE’s Inner Monster Out – August 30th, 2011
Happy 9th
GORGUTS’ Colored Sands - August 30th, 2013
KREATOR’s Dying Alive - August 30th, 2013
Happy 3rd
ELVENKING’s Reader Of The Runes – Divination – August 30th, 2019
ENTOMED A.D.’s Bowels Of Earth – August 30th, 2019
Legendary ENTOMBED singer Lars-Göran Petrov's final album. We lost him at 49 this past March 7th.
TARJA’s In The Raw – August 30th, 2019
TOOL’s Fear Inoculum – August 30th, 2019
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Wanderers – August 30th, 2019
NECRONAUTICAL’s Apotheosis – August 30th, 2019
SONS OF APOLLO’s Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony – August 30th, 2019
WAGE WAR’s Pressure – August 30th, 2019