Today In Metal History 🤘 August 4th, 2022🤘RATT, RAINBOW, SOULFLY, SLAYER, TESTAMENT, DIMMU BORGIR
August 4, 2022, 21 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Robbinson Lantz "Robbin" Crosby (RATT): August 4th, 1959 – June 6th, 2002
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 64th
Stefan Kaufmann (U.D.O., ACCEPT) - August 4th, 1958
Happy 53rd
Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, SEPULTURA, KILLER BE KILLED) - August 4th, 1969
Heavy Releases
Happy 47th
RAINBOW's Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow - August 4th, 1975
Happy 38th
SLAYER’s Haunting The Chapel - August 4th, 1984
Happy 33rd
TESTAMENT's Practice What You Preach - August 4th, 1989
Happy 30th
DORO’s True At Heart - August 4th, 1991
Happy 27th
DISMEMBER’s Massive Killing Capacity – August 4th, 1995
Happy 24th
DIMMU BORGIR’s Godless Savage Garden - August 4th, 1998
KAMELOT’s Siége Perilous - August 4th, 1998
The first album to feature Roy Khan on vocals and Casey Grillo on drums.
Happy 12th
MAN MUST DIE’s No Tolerance For Imperfection – August 4th, 2009
Happy 8th
ENTOMBED A.D.’s Back To The Front - August 4th, 2014
SKID ROW’s Rise Of The Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two - August 4th, 2014
Happy 5th
ACCEPT - The Rise of Chaos - August 4th, 2017
DALE CROVER - The Fickle Finger of Fate - August 4th, 2017
DEAD CROSS - Dead Cross - August 4th, 2017
DEEP PURPLE - Johnny's Band (EP) - August 4th, 2017
MARTY FRIEDMAN - Wall of Sound - August 4th, 2017
QUIET RIOT - Road Rage - August 4th, 2017
RUSSKAJA - Kosmopoliturbo - August 4th, 2017
THOR - Beyond the Pain Barrier - August 4th, 2017
TOXIK - Breaking Class (EP) - August 4th, 2017
WAGE WAR - Deadweight - August 4th, 2017