Today In Metal History 🤘 August 4th, 2023🤘RATT, RAINBOW, SOULFLY, SLAYER, TESTAMENT, DIMMU BORGIR

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Robbinson Lantz "Robbin" Crosby (RATT): August 4th, 1959 – June 6th, 2002 (aged 42)

(Photo courtesy of The Decade That Rocked! For more info visit Mark Weiss online.



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 65th

Stefan Kaufmann (U.D.O., ACCEPT) - August 4th, 1958





Happy 54th

Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, SEPULTURA, KILLER BE KILLED) - August 4th, 1969





Heavy Releases

Happy 48th

RAINBOW's Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow - August 4th, 1975



Happy 39th

SLAYER’s Haunting The Chapel - August 4th, 1984

Happy 34th

TESTAMENT's Practice What You Preach - August 4th, 1989





Happy 32nd

DORO’s True At Heart - August 4th, 1991

Happy 28th

DISMEMBER’s Massive Killing Capacity – August 4th, 1995

Happy 25th

DIMMU BORGIR’s Godless Savage Garden - August 4th, 1998



KAMELOT’s Siége Perilous - August 4th, 1998

The first album to feature Roy Khan on vocals and Casey Grillo on drums.

Happy 14th

MAN MUST DIE’s No Tolerance For Imperfection – August 4th, 2009

Happy 9th

ENTOMBED A.D.’s Back To The Front - August 4th, 2014

SKID ROW’s Rise Of The Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two - August 4th, 2014







Happy 5th

ACCEPT - The Rise of Chaos - August 4th, 2017

DALE CROVER - The Fickle Finger of Fate - August 4th, 2017

DEAD CROSS - Dead Cross - August 4th, 2017

DEEP PURPLE - Johnny's Band - August 4th, 2017

MARTY FRIEDMAN - Wall of Sound - August 4th, 2017

QUIET RIOT - Road Rage - August 4th, 2017

RUSSKAJA - Kosmopoliturbo - August 4th, 2017

THOR - Beyond the Pain Barrier - August 4th, 2017

TOXIK - Breaking Class (EP) - August 4th, 2017

WAGE WAR - Deadweight - August 4th, 2017





