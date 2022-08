Today In Metal History 🤘 August 5th, 2022🤘TWISTED SISTER, GOTTHARD, METAL CHURCH, THE BEATLES, PINK FLOYD

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Steve Lee (born Stefan Alois; GOTTHARD) - August 5th, 1963 – October 5th, 2010



On October 5, 2010, from one second to the next, history turned upside down when singer Steve Lee died in a motorcycle accident, leaving the rock world gasping for breath, far beyond Switzerland’s borders.





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 67th

Eddie "Fingers" Ojeda (TWISTED SISTER) - August 5th, 1955





Happy 75th

RICK DERRINGER (born Ricky Dean Zehringer) - August 5th, 1947

Happy 59th

Craig Wells (METAL CHURCH) - August 5th, 1963





Happy 50th

Christian Olde Wolbers (FEAR FACTORY) - August 5th, 1972



Heavy Releases



Happy 56th

THE BEATLES' Revolver - August 5th, 1966





Happy 55th

PINK FLOYD’s The Piper at the Gates of Dawn - August 5th, 1967





Happy 53rd

THE STOOGES’ The Stooges - August 5th, 1969

Happy 42nd

PAT BENATAR’s Crimes Of Passion - August 5, 1980

Happy 14th

CHROME DIVISION's Booze, Broads And Beelzebub - August 5th, 2008

NORMA JEAN’s The Anti Mother – August 5th, 2008

Happy 11th

SABATON's World War Live: Battle Of The Baltic Sea (live) - August 5th, 2011

Happy 8th

KIX’ Rock Your Face Off - August 5th, 2014

DARKEST HOUR’s Darkest Hour - August 5th, 2014

GODSMACK’s 1000hp – August 5th, 2014

PATHOLOGY’s Throne of Reign - August 5th, 2014

Happy 6th

BLOODY HAMMERS - Lovely Sort of Death - August 5th, 2016

CARNIFEX - Slow Death - August 5th, 2016

ISLANDER - Power Under Control - August 5th, 2016

JACKYL - Rowyco - August 5th, 2016

SKILLET - Unleashed - August 5th, 2016

TARJA - The Shadow Self - August 5th, 2016





Happy 2nd

CRYSTAL LAKE - The Voyages - August 5th, 2020