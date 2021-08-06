Today In Metal History 🤘 August 6th, 2021🤘 MARTIN BIRCH, VINNIE VINCENT, CANDLEMASS, HAREM SCAREM, NEWSTED
August 6, 2021, 6 hours ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Martin Birch (IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH, DEEP PURPLE, WHITESNAKE, FLEETWOOD MAC, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT producer/engineer): December 27th, 1948 – August 9th, 2020
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 69th
Vinnie Vincent John Cusano (KISS, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION) - August 6th, 1952
Happy 58th
Leif Edling (CANDLEMASS) - August 6th, 1963
Heavy Releases
Happy 30th
HAREM SCAREM’s Harem Scarem - August 6, 1991
Happy 20th
ABORTED's Engineering The Dead - August 6th, 2001
Happy 12th
DEAD AND DIVINE’s The Machines We Are – August 6th, 2009
OBLITERATE’s Superboring – August 6th, 2009
Happy 11th
IMMORTAL's The Seventh Date Of Blashyrkh - August 6th, 2010
LORDI's Babez For Breakfast - August 6th, 2010
Happy 8th
IWRESTLEDABEARONCE’s Late For Nothing – August 6th, 2013
NEWSTED’s Heavy Metal Music - August 6th, 2013
REVOCATION’s Revocation - August 6th, 2013