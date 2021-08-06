Today In Metal History 🤘 August 6th, 2021🤘 MARTIN BIRCH, VINNIE VINCENT, CANDLEMASS, HAREM SCAREM, NEWSTED

Talent We Lost



R.I.P. Martin Birch (IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH, DEEP PURPLE, WHITESNAKE, FLEETWOOD MAC, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT producer/engineer): December 27th, 1948 – August 9th, 2020



Heavy Birthdays

Happy 69th

Vinnie Vincent John Cusano (KISS, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION) - August 6th, 1952



Happy 58th

Leif Edling (CANDLEMASS) - August 6th, 1963





Heavy Releases

Happy 30th

HAREM SCAREM’s Harem Scarem - August 6, 1991



Happy 20th

ABORTED's Engineering The Dead - August 6th, 2001



Happy 12th

DEAD AND DIVINE’s The Machines We Are – August 6th, 2009

OBLITERATE’s Superboring – August 6th, 2009

Happy 11th

IMMORTAL's The Seventh Date Of Blashyrkh - August 6th, 2010

LORDI's Babez For Breakfast - August 6th, 2010

Happy 8th

IWRESTLEDABEARONCE’s Late For Nothing – August 6th, 2013

NEWSTED’s Heavy Metal Music - August 6th, 2013

REVOCATION’s Revocation - August 6th, 2013

