Today In Metal History 🤘 August 7th, 2021🤘BRUCE DICKINSON, PETE WAY, BLACK SABBATH, EXTREME, BEHEMOTH

Talent We Lost



R.I.P. Pete Way (UFO, WAYSTED) - August 7th, 1951 - August 14th, 2020







Heavy Birthdays

Happy 63rd

Paul Bruce Dickinson (IRON MAIDEN, SAMSON) - August 7th, 1958





Happy 59th

Michael Ingo Joachim "Weiki" Weikath (HELLOWEEN) - August 7th, 1962

Heavy Releases

Happy 38th

BLACK SABBATH's Born Again - August 7th, 1983





Happy 31st

EXTREME's Extreme II. Pornograffitti (A Funked Up Fairy Tale) - August 7th, 1990





Happy 20th

TONY MACALPINE's Chromaticity - August 7th, 2001

Happy 15th

ANTAGONIST A.D.’s These Cities, Our Graves – August 7th, 2006

Happy 14th

REVEREND BIZARRE’s III: So Long Suckers – August 7th, 2007

THE ABSENCE’s Riders Of The Plague – August 7th, 2007

DROWNING POOL’s Full Circle – August 7th, 2007

STILL REMAINS’ The Serpent - August 7th, 2007

THROWDOWN’s Venom & Tears - August 7th, 2007

Happy 12th

BEHEMOTH’s Evangelion – August 7th, 2009





Happy 9th

MEMORAIN’s Evolution – August 7th, 2012

Happy 6th

CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Anthropocene Extinction – August 7th, 2015

FEAR FACTORY’s Genexus – August 7th, 2015

KRISIUN’s Forged In Fury – August 7th, 2015

MISS MAY I’s Deathless – August 7th, 2015





Happy 1st

AVATAR - Hunter Gatherer - August 7th, 2020

BATUSHKA - Раскол/Raskol (EP) - August 7th, 2020

BLACK CROWN INITIATE - Violent Portraits of Doomed Escape - August 7th, 2020

BLUE OYSTER CULT - 45th Anniversary – Live in London (live album) - August 7th, 2020

DEEP PURPLE - Whoosh! - August 7th, 2020

IN HEARTS WAKE - Kaliyuga - August 7th, 2020

KRALLICE - Mass Cathexis - August 7th, 2020

LORD OF THE LOST - Swan Songs III - August 7th, 2020

MESSIAH - Fatal Grotesque Symbols – Darken Universe (EP) - August 7th, 2020

MISERY SIGNALS - Ultraviolet - August 7th, 2020

ONSLAUGHT - Generation Antichrist - August 7th, 2020

STEVE VON TILL - No Wilderness Deep Enough - August 7th, 2020