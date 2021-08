Today In Metal History 🤘 August 7th, 2021🤘BRUCE DICKINSON, PETE WAY, BLACK SABBATH, EXTREME, BEHEMOTH

Talent We Lost



R.I.P. Pete Way (UFO, WAYSTED) - August 7th, 1951 - August 14th, 2020







Heavy Birthdays

Happy 63rd

Paul Bruce Dickinson (IRON MAIDEN, SAMSON) - August 7th, 1958





Happy 59th

Michael Ingo Joachim "Weiki" Weikath (HELLOWEEN) - August 7th, 1962

Heavy Releases

Happy 38th

BLACK SABBATH's Born Again - August 7th, 1983





Happy 31st

EXTREME's Extreme II. Pornograffitti (A Funked Up Fairy Tale) - August 7th, 1990





Happy 20th

TONY MACALPINE's Chromaticity - August 7th, 2001

Happy 15th

ANTAGONIST A.D.s These Cities, Our Graves August 7th, 2006

Happy 14th

REVEREND BIZARREs III: So Long Suckers August 7th, 2007

THE ABSENCEs Riders Of The Plague August 7th, 2007

DROWNING POOLs Full Circle August 7th, 2007

STILL REMAINS The Serpent - August 7th, 2007

THROWDOWNs Venom & Tears - August 7th, 2007

Happy 12th

BEHEMOTHs Evangelion August 7th, 2009





Happy 9th

MEMORAINs Evolution August 7th, 2012

Happy 6th

CATTLE DECAPITATIONs The Anthropocene Extinction August 7th, 2015

FEAR FACTORYs Genexus August 7th, 2015

KRISIUNs Forged In Fury August 7th, 2015

MISS MAY Is Deathless August 7th, 2015





Happy 1st

AVATAR - Hunter Gatherer - August 7th, 2020

BATUSHKA - 訄郕郋郅/Raskol (EP) - August 7th, 2020

BLACK CROWN INITIATE - Violent Portraits of Doomed Escape - August 7th, 2020

BLUE OYSTER CULT - 45th Anniversary Live in London (live album) - August 7th, 2020

DEEP PURPLE - Whoosh! - August 7th, 2020

IN HEARTS WAKE - Kaliyuga - August 7th, 2020

KRALLICE - Mass Cathexis - August 7th, 2020

LORD OF THE LOST - Swan Songs III - August 7th, 2020

MESSIAH - Fatal Grotesque Symbols Darken Universe (EP) - August 7th, 2020

MISERY SIGNALS - Ultraviolet - August 7th, 2020

ONSLAUGHT - Generation Antichrist - August 7th, 2020

STEVE VON TILL - No Wilderness Deep Enough - August 7th, 2020