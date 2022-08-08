Today In Metal History 🤘 August 8th, 2022🤘ROB HALFORD, POISON, KING DIAMOND, SLAYER, MARTY FRIEDMAN

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 66th
Hal Patino (KING DIAMOND) - August 8th, 1956

Happy 61st 
Richard Ream (aka Rikki Rockett - POISON) - August 8th, 1961 (photo above by Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)

Happy 70th 
Anton Fig (FREHLEY'S COMET, David Letterman's CBS ORCHESTRA) - August 8th, 1952

Heavy Releases

Happy 34th
MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Dragon’s Kiss – August 8th, 1988

Happy 28th 
APRIL WINE’s Frigate - August 8th, 1994
ACID BATH's When The Kite String Pops - August 8th, 1994

Happy 22nd
ROB HALFORD’s Resurrection – August 8th, 2000

Happy 16th 
SLAYER's Christ Illusion - August 8th, 2006
AGALLOCH's Ashes Against The Grain - August 8th, 2006
ALL SHALL PERISH's The Price Of Existence - August 8th, 2006
UNEARTH's III: In The Eyes Of Fire - August 8th, 2006

Happy 15th 
ALCEST’s Souvenird D’un Autre Mond – August 8th, 2007 

Happy 9th 
ROSETTA’s The Anaesthete – August 8th, 2013



Featured Audio

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

