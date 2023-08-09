Today In Metal History 🤘 August 9th, 2023🤘VOIVOD, SAMSON, MOTÖRHEAD, EUROPE, THERION
August 9, 2023, 58 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Paul Samson (SAMSON): June 4th, 1953 – August 9th, 2002 (aged 49)
R.I.P. Martin “The Headmaster” Birch (IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH, DEEP PURPLE, WHITESNAKE, FLEETWOOD MAC, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT producer/engineer): December 27th, 1948 – August 9th, 2020 (aged 71)
IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH, DEEP PURPLE, WHITESNAKE, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT… the resume list is endless. Three years ago today (August 9th, 2020) we lost legendary producer/engineer Martin “The Headmaster” Birch.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 63rd
Denis "Snake" Bélanger (VOIVOD) - August 9th, 1960
Happy 77th
Rinus Gerritsen (GOLDEN EARRING) - August 9th, 1946
This bassist co-founded the band in 1961... 60 years ago!
Happy 58th
Kyle Kyle (born Kyle Keiderling; BANG TANGO) - August 9th, 1965
Heavy Releases
Happy 39th
ARMORED SAINT's Armored Saint EP – August 9th, 1983
Happy 37th
MOTÖRHEAD's Orgasmatron - August 9th, 1986
The band's first album to fearture two guitarists: Phil "Wizzö" Campbell and Michael "Würzel" Burston.
Happy 35th
EUROPE’s Out Of This World - August 9th, 1988
Happy 27th
THERION's Theli - August 9th, 1996
Happy 17th
INSOMNIUM's Above The Weeping World - August 9th, 2006
Happy 16th
AGATHOCLES’ Senseless Trip – August 9th, 2007
Happy 12th
ADRENALINE MOB’s Adrenaline Mob EP – August 9th, 2011
TRIVIUM's In Waves - August 9th, 2011
LESHGOD APOCALYPSE's Agony - August 9th, 2011
GOREAPHOBIA's Apocalyptic Necromancy - August 9th, 2011
DIAMOND PLATE’s Generation Why? – August 9th, 2011
Happy 10th
EQUILIBRIUM’s Waldschrein – August 9th, 2013