Today In Metal History 🤘 August 9th, 2024🤘 VOIVOD, SAMSON, MOTÖRHEAD, EUROPE, THERION
August 9, 2024, 25 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Paul Samson (SAMSON): June 4th, 1953 – August 9th, 2002 (aged 49)
R.I.P. Martin “The Headmaster” Birch (IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH, DEEP PURPLE, WHITESNAKE, FLEETWOOD MAC, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT producer/engineer): December 27th, 1948 – August 9th, 2020 (aged 71)
IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH, DEEP PURPLE, WHITESNAKE, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT… the resume list is endless. Three years ago today (August 9th, 2020) we lost legendary producer/engineer Martin “The Headmaster” Birch.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 64th
Denis "Snake" Bélanger (VOIVOD) - August 9th, 1960 (photo credit: Zarth Vader)
Happy 78th
Rinus Gerritsen (GOLDEN EARRING) - August 9th, 1946
This bassist co-founded the band in 1961... 60 years ago!
Happy 59th
Kyle Kyle (born Kyle Keiderling; BANG TANGO) - August 9th, 1965
Heavy Releases
Happy 40th
ARMORED SAINT's Armored Saint EP – August 9th, 1983
Happy 38th
MOTÖRHEAD's Orgasmatron - August 9th, 1986
The band's first album to fearture two guitarists: Phil "Wizzö" Campbell and Michael "Würzel" Burston.
Happy 36th
EUROPE’s Out Of This World - August 9th, 1988
Happy 28th
THERION's Theli - August 9th, 1996
Happy 18th
INSOMNIUM's Above The Weeping World - August 9th, 2006
Happy 17th
AGATHOCLES’ Senseless Trip – August 9th, 2007
Happy 13th
ADRENALINE MOB’s Adrenaline Mob EP – August 9th, 2011
TRIVIUM's In Waves - August 9th, 2011
LESHGOD APOCALYPSE's Agony - August 9th, 2011
GOREAPHOBIA's Apocalyptic Necromancy - August 9th, 2011
DIAMOND PLATE’s Generation Why? – August 9th, 2011
Happy 10th
EQUILIBRIUM’s Waldschrein – August 9th, 2013