Today In Metal History 🤘 August 9th, 2024🤘 VOIVOD, SAMSON, MOTÖRHEAD, EUROPE, THERION

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Paul Samson (SAMSON): June 4th, 1953 – August 9th, 2002 (aged 49)







R.I.P. Martin “The Headmaster” Birch (IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH, DEEP PURPLE, WHITESNAKE, FLEETWOOD MAC, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT producer/engineer): December 27th, 1948 – August 9th, 2020 (aged 71)



IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH, DEEP PURPLE, WHITESNAKE, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT… the resume list is endless. Three years ago today (August 9th, 2020) we lost legendary producer/engineer Martin “The Headmaster” Birch.



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 64th

Denis "Snake" Bélanger (VOIVOD) - August 9th, 1960 (photo credit: Zarth Vader)





Happy 78th

Rinus Gerritsen (GOLDEN EARRING) - August 9th, 1946

This bassist co-founded the band in 1961... 60 years ago!

Happy 59th

Kyle Kyle (born Kyle Keiderling; BANG TANGO) - August 9th, 1965

Heavy Releases

Happy 40th

ARMORED SAINT's Armored Saint EP – August 9th, 1983



Happy 38th

MOTÖRHEAD's Orgasmatron - August 9th, 1986

The band's first album to fearture two guitarists: Phil "Wizzö" Campbell and Michael "Würzel" Burston.





Happy 36th

EUROPE’s Out Of This World - August 9th, 1988





Happy 28th

THERION's Theli - August 9th, 1996





Happy 18th

INSOMNIUM's Above The Weeping World - August 9th, 2006

Happy 17th

AGATHOCLES’ Senseless Trip – August 9th, 2007

Happy 13th

ADRENALINE MOB’s Adrenaline Mob EP – August 9th, 2011

TRIVIUM's In Waves - August 9th, 2011

LESHGOD APOCALYPSE's Agony - August 9th, 2011

GOREAPHOBIA's Apocalyptic Necromancy - August 9th, 2011

DIAMOND PLATE’s Generation Why? – August 9th, 2011





Happy 10th

EQUILIBRIUM’s Waldschrein – August 9th, 2013