Today In Metal History 🤘 December 10th, 2023🤘ACCEPT, CANDLEMASS, QUEEN, DIR EN GREY

December 10, 2023, 43 minutes ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 64th
Wolf Hoffman (ACCEPT) - December 10th, 1959

Happy 56th
Messiah Marcolin (born Bror Jan Alfredo Marcolin; CANDLEMASS) - December 10th, 1967

Happy 75th
Brendan Harkin (STARZ) - December 10th, 1948

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th
QUEEN's A Day At The Races - December 10th, 1976

Happy 11th
METALLICA’s Quebec Magnetic (DVD) - December 10th, 2012

Happy 10th Birthday 
DELIVERANCE’s Hear What I Say! - December 10th, 2013

Happy 9th Birthday 
DIR EN GREY’s Arche - December 10th, 2014



