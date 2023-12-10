Today In Metal History 🤘 December 10th, 2023🤘ACCEPT, CANDLEMASS, QUEEN, DIR EN GREY
December 10, 2023, 43 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 64th
Wolf Hoffman (ACCEPT) - December 10th, 1959
Happy 56th
Messiah Marcolin (born Bror Jan Alfredo Marcolin; CANDLEMASS) - December 10th, 1967
Happy 75th
Brendan Harkin (STARZ) - December 10th, 1948
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 47th
QUEEN's A Day At The Races - December 10th, 1976
Happy 11th
METALLICA’s Quebec Magnetic (DVD) - December 10th, 2012
Happy 10th Birthday
DELIVERANCE’s Hear What I Say! - December 10th, 2013
Happy 9th Birthday
DIR EN GREY’s Arche - December 10th, 2014