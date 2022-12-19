Today In Metal History 🤘 December 19th, 2022🤘JIMMY BAIN, ALVIN LEE, DAVID LEE ROTH

December 19, 2022, an hour ago

news rarities jimmy bain alvin lee david lee roth

Today In Metal History 🤘 December 19th, 2022🤘JIMMY BAIN, ALVIN LEE, DAVID LEE ROTH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Jimmy Bain (DIO, RAINBOW): December 19th, 1947 - January 23rd, 2016

R.I.P. Graham Anthony Barnes (real name ALVIN LEE; TEN YEARS AFTER): December 19th, 1944 - March 6th, 2013


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 36th
DAVID LEE ROTH’s “California Girls” - December 19th, 1985
The BEACH BOYS classic was his first single from his debut solo EP, Crazy From The Heat. 

Happy 10th
FOREFATHER’s Last Of The Line - December 19th, 2011



Featured Audio

U.D.O. – “Wilder Life” (AFM)

U.D.O. – “Wilder Life” (AFM)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

Latest Reviews