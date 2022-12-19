Today In Metal History 🤘 December 19th, 2022🤘JIMMY BAIN, ALVIN LEE, DAVID LEE ROTH
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Jimmy Bain (DIO, RAINBOW): December 19th, 1947 - January 23rd, 2016
R.I.P. Graham Anthony Barnes (real name ALVIN LEE; TEN YEARS AFTER): December 19th, 1944 - March 6th, 2013
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 36th
DAVID LEE ROTH’s “California Girls” - December 19th, 1985
The BEACH BOYS classic was his first single from his debut solo EP, Crazy From The Heat.
Happy 10th
FOREFATHER’s Last Of The Line - December 19th, 2011