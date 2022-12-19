Today In Metal History 🤘 December 19th, 2022🤘JIMMY BAIN, ALVIN LEE, DEATH ANGEL, DAVID LEE ROTH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Jimmy Bain (DIO, RAINBOW): December 19th, 1947 - January 23rd, 2016





R.I.P. Graham Anthony Barnes (real name ALVIN LEE; TEN YEARS AFTER): December 19th, 1944 - March 6th, 2013







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 50th

Ted Aguilar (DEATH ANGEL) - December 19th, 1972



HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 36th

DAVID LEE ROTH’s “California Girls” - December 19th, 1985

The BEACH BOYS classic was his first single from his debut solo EP, Crazy From The Heat.





Happy 10th

FOREFATHER’s Last Of The Line - December 19th, 2011