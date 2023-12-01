Today In Metal History 🤘 December 1st, 2023🤘 BLACK SABBATH, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, RAY GILLEN, AC/DC, SODOM
December 1, 2023, 33 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Raymond Arthur "Ray" Gillen (BADLANDS, BLACK SABBATH, PHENOMENA): May 12th, 1959 – December 1st, 1993 (aged 34)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 79th
Eric Bloom (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - December 1st, 1944 (photo credit: James Garvin)
Happy 66th
Chris Poland (MEGADETH, OHM) – December 1st, 1957
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 56th
JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE’s Axis: Bold As Love - December 1, 1967
Happy 50th
BLACK SABBATH’s Sabbath Bloody Sabbath – December 1st, 1973
Happy 48th
AC/DC’s T.N.T. – December 1st, 1975
BLACK SABBATH’s We Sold Our Soul For Rock ‘N’ Roll - December 1st, 1975
STYX’ Equinox - December 1st, 1975
Happy 37th
QUEEN’s Live Magic – December 1st, 1986
Happy 36th
SODOM’s Persecution Mania - December 1st, 1987
Happy 34th
SAVATAGE’s Gutter Ballet – December 1st, 1989
Happy 31st
JOURNEY’s Time3 - December 1, 1992
Happy 29th
DIMMU BORGIR’s For All Tid - December 1, 1994
Happy 6th
CARCASS’ Pungent Excruciation: Live – December 1st, 2017
THE FACELESS’ In Becoming a Ghost - December 1st, 2017
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s A Decade of Destruction (compilation album) - December 1st, 2017
GLASSJAW’s Material Control - December 1st, 2017
INTERALS’ The Way Forward - December 1st, 2017
LEVIATHAN’s The First Sublevel of Suicide (compilation album) - December 1st, 2017
MORBID ANGEL’s Kingdoms Disdained - December 1st, 2017
OPERATION: MINDCRIME’s The New Reality - December 1st, 2017
PRETTY BOY FLOYD’s Public Enemies - December 1st, 2017
WARRIOR SOU’s- Back On The Lash - December 1st, 2017