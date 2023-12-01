Today In Metal History 🤘 December 1st, 2023🤘 BLACK SABBATH, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, RAY GILLEN, AC/DC, SODOM

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Raymond Arthur "Ray" Gillen (BADLANDS, BLACK SABBATH, PHENOMENA): May 12th, 1959 – December 1st, 1993 (aged 34)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 79th

Eric Bloom (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - December 1st, 1944 (photo credit: James Garvin)





Happy 66th

Chris Poland (MEGADETH, OHM) – December 1st, 1957





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 56th

JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE’s Axis: Bold As Love - December 1, 1967

Happy 50th

BLACK SABBATH’s Sabbath Bloody Sabbath – December 1st, 1973



Happy 48th

AC/DC’s T.N.T. – December 1st, 1975



BLACK SABBATH’s We Sold Our Soul For Rock ‘N’ Roll - December 1st, 1975







STYX’ Equinox - December 1st, 1975

Happy 37th

QUEEN’s Live Magic – December 1st, 1986

Happy 36th

SODOM’s Persecution Mania - December 1st, 1987





Happy 34th

SAVATAGE’s Gutter Ballet – December 1st, 1989



Happy 31st

JOURNEY’s Time3 - December 1, 1992

Happy 29th

DIMMU BORGIR’s For All Tid - December 1, 1994



Happy 6th

CARCASS’ Pungent Excruciation: Live – December 1st, 2017

THE FACELESS’ In Becoming a Ghost - December 1st, 2017

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s A Decade of Destruction (compilation album) - December 1st, 2017

GLASSJAW’s Material Control - December 1st, 2017

INTERALS’ The Way Forward - December 1st, 2017

LEVIATHAN’s The First Sublevel of Suicide (compilation album) - December 1st, 2017

MORBID ANGEL’s Kingdoms Disdained - December 1st, 2017



OPERATION: MINDCRIME’s The New Reality - December 1st, 2017

PRETTY BOY FLOYD’s Public Enemies - December 1st, 2017

WARRIOR SOU’s- Back On The Lash - December 1st, 2017