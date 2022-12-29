Today In Metal History 🤘 December 29th, 2022🤘COZY POWELL, SIX FEET UNDER, BIOHAZARD, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. COZY POWELL (born Colin Trevor Flooks; BLACK SABBATH, WHITESNAKE, RAINBOW, JEFF BECK GROUP) - December 29th, 1947 - April 5th, 1998 (50)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 56th 
Chris Barnes (SIX FEET UNDER, CANNIBAL CORPSE) - December 29th, 1966 

Happy 57th 
Evan Seinfeld (BIOHAZARD) - December 29th, 1965


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd 
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD’s Grand Funk - December 29, 1969

Happy 5th
NORTT’s Endelight – December 29th, 2017



WOLF – “Shadowland” (BravePick #4)

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

