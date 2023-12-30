Today In Metal History 🤘 December 30th, 2023 🤘 ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA, BLACK SABBATH, JETHRO TULL, RAVEN
December 30, 2023, 56 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Ellas Otha Bates (BO DIDDLEY): December 30th, 1928 - June 2nd, 2008 (aged 79)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 77th
Clive William Bunker (JETHRO TULL) - December 30th, 1946
Happy 76th
Jeffrey "Jeff" Lynne (ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA, TRAVELING WILBURYS) - December 30th, 1947
Happy 63rd
Joe Hasselvander (RAVEN, PENTAGRAM) - December 30th, 1960
Happy 44th
Tommy Clufetos (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE, ALICE COOPER, TED NUGENT) - December 30th, 1979