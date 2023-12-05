Today In Metal History 🤘 December 5th, 2023🤘 ACCEPT, JACK RUSSELL, THE ROLLING STONES, QUEEN, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN
December 5, 2023, 41 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. John Weldon J.J. CALE: December 5th, 1938 – July 26th, 2013 (aged 74)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 63rd
Jack Russell (JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE, GREAT WHITE) - December 5th, 1960
Happy 57th
Van Williams (NEVERMORE, GHOST SHIP OCTAVIUS, PURE SWEET HELL) - December 5, 1966
Happy 54th
Todd "DAMMIT" Kerns (SLASH) - December 5th, 1969
Happy 65th
Mark Boals (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ROYAL HUNT, RING OF FIRE) - December 5th, 1958
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 54th
THE ROLLING STONES’ Let It Bleed - December 5th, 1969
Happy 50th
PAUL MCCARTNEY AND WINGS’ Band On The Run - December 5th, 1973
Happy 43rd
QUEEN's Flash Gordon - December 5th, 1980
Happy 40th
ACCEPT’s Ball To The Walls – December 5th, 1983
Happy 23rd
ALICE IN CHAINS’ Live - December 5, 2000
Happy 12th
MARIONETTE’s Nerve – December 5th, 2011
Happy 11th
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Spellbound – December 5th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday
CRUACHAN’s Blood for the Blood God – December 5th, 2014
HAREM SCAREM’s Thirteen – December 5th, 2014
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Dawn of the 5th Era – December 5th, 2014
Happy 5th
LOVEBITES’ Clockwork Immortality - December 5th, 2018