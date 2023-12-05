Today In Metal History 🤘 December 5th, 2023🤘 ACCEPT, JACK RUSSELL, THE ROLLING STONES, QUEEN, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. John Weldon J.J. CALE: December 5th, 1938 – July 26th, 2013 (aged 74)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 63rd

Jack Russell (JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE, GREAT WHITE) - December 5th, 1960







Happy 57th

Van Williams (NEVERMORE, GHOST SHIP OCTAVIUS, PURE SWEET HELL) - December 5, 1966





Happy 54th

Todd "DAMMIT" Kerns (SLASH) - December 5th, 1969

Happy 65th

Mark Boals (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ROYAL HUNT, RING OF FIRE) - December 5th, 1958

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 54th

THE ROLLING STONES’ Let It Bleed - December 5th, 1969





Happy 50th

PAUL MCCARTNEY AND WINGS’ Band On The Run - December 5th, 1973



Happy 43rd

QUEEN's Flash Gordon - December 5th, 1980



Happy 40th

ACCEPT’s Ball To The Walls – December 5th, 1983





Happy 23rd

ALICE IN CHAINS’ Live - December 5, 2000

Happy 12th

MARIONETTE’s Nerve – December 5th, 2011

Happy 11th

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Spellbound – December 5th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday

CRUACHAN’s Blood for the Blood God – December 5th, 2014

HAREM SCAREM’s Thirteen – December 5th, 2014



MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Dawn of the 5th Era – December 5th, 2014

Happy 5th

LOVEBITES’ Clockwork Immortality - December 5th, 2018

