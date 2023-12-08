Today In Metal History 🤘 December 8th, 2023🤘 DIMEBAG DARRELL, JOHN LENNON, DEF LEPPARD, MOTÖRHEAD, FOREIGNER,
December 8, 2023, 27 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Gary Mervin Thain (URIAH HEEP bassist) - May 15th, 1948 - December 8th, 1975 (aged 27)
R.I.P. James Douglas "Jim" Morrison (THE DOORS) - December 8th, 1943 - July 3rd, 1971 (aged 27)
R.I.P. JOHN Winston LENNON (THE BEATLES) - October 9th, 1940 - December 8th, 1980 (aged 40)
R.I.P. Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley (HANOI ROCKS): December 2nd, 1960 - December 8th, 1984 (aged 24)
R.I.P. "Dimebag" Darrell Lance Abbott (PANTERA, DAMAGEPLAN) - August 20th, 1966 - December 8th, 2004 (aged 38)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 66th
Phil Collen (DEF LEPPARD) - December 8th, 1957
Johnny Rod (W.A.S.P., KING KOBRA) - December 8th, 1957
Happy 61st
MARTY FRIEDMAN (MEGADETH) December 8th, 1962
Happy 59th
Athena Kottak (FEMME FATALE) - December 8th, 1964
Happy 50th
Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT) - December 8th, 1973
Happy 30th
Sven Dirkschneider (U.D.O) - December 8th, 1993
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 44th
MOTÖRHEAD's On Parole - December 8th, 1979
Happy 36th
FOREIGNER’s Inside Information - December 8, 1987
Happy 26th
KATATONIA's Sounds Of Decay - December 8th, 1997
Happy 14th
NONPOINT’s Cut The Cord - December 8th, 2009
Happy 9th
PYTHIA’s Shadows Of A Broken Past - December 8th, 2014
TAAKE’s Stridens hus - December 8th, 2014
Happy 6th
THE ATOMIC BITCHWAX’s Force Field - December 8th, 2017
ATROCITY’s Masters Of Darkness (EP) - December 8th, 2017
CLERIC’s Retrocausal - December 8th, 2017
CORONATUS’ Secrets Of Nature - December 8th, 2017
DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA’s Pacifisticuffs - December 8th, 2017
GHOST’s Ceremony And Devotion - December 8th, 2017
IRON SAVIOR’s Reforged - Riding On Fire - December 8th, 2017
SCHWARZER ENGEL’s Sinnflut - December 8th, 2017
WAR OF AGES’ Alpha - December 8th, 2017