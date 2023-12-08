Today In Metal History 🤘 December 8th, 2023🤘 DIMEBAG DARRELL, JOHN LENNON, DEF LEPPARD, MOTÖRHEAD, FOREIGNER,

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Gary Mervin Thain (URIAH HEEP bassist) - May 15th, 1948 - December 8th, 1975 (aged 27)

R.I.P. James Douglas "Jim" Morrison (THE DOORS) - December 8th, 1943 - July 3rd, 1971 (aged 27)





R.I.P. JOHN Winston LENNON (THE BEATLES) - October 9th, 1940 - December 8th, 1980 (aged 40)





R.I.P. Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley (HANOI ROCKS): December 2nd, 1960 - December 8th, 1984 (aged 24)

R.I.P. "Dimebag" Darrell Lance Abbott (PANTERA, DAMAGEPLAN) - August 20th, 1966 - December 8th, 2004 (aged 38)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 66th

Phil Collen (DEF LEPPARD) - December 8th, 1957

Johnny Rod (W.A.S.P., KING KOBRA) - December 8th, 1957





Happy 61st

MARTY FRIEDMAN (MEGADETH) December 8th, 1962





Happy 59th

Athena Kottak (FEMME FATALE) - December 8th, 1964

Happy 50th

Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT) - December 8th, 1973



Happy 30th

Sven Dirkschneider (U.D.O) - December 8th, 1993

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 44th

MOTÖRHEAD's On Parole - December 8th, 1979



Happy 36th

FOREIGNER’s Inside Information - December 8, 1987

Happy 26th

KATATONIA's Sounds Of Decay - December 8th, 1997

Happy 14th

NONPOINT’s Cut The Cord - December 8th, 2009

Happy 9th

PYTHIA’s Shadows Of A Broken Past - December 8th, 2014

TAAKE’s Stridens hus - December 8th, 2014



Happy 6th

THE ATOMIC BITCHWAX’s Force Field - December 8th, 2017

ATROCITY’s Masters Of Darkness (EP) - December 8th, 2017

CLERIC’s Retrocausal - December 8th, 2017

CORONATUS’ Secrets Of Nature - December 8th, 2017

DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA’s Pacifisticuffs - December 8th, 2017

GHOST’s Ceremony And Devotion - December 8th, 2017



IRON SAVIOR’s Reforged - Riding On Fire - December 8th, 2017

SCHWARZER ENGEL’s Sinnflut - December 8th, 2017

WAR OF AGES’ Alpha - December 8th, 2017