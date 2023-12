Today In Metal History 🤘 December 8th, 2023🤘 DIMEBAG DARRELL, JOHN LENNON, DEF LEPPARD, MOTÖRHEAD, FOREIGNER,

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Gary Mervin Thain (URIAH HEEP bassist) - May 15th, 1948 - December 8th, 1975 (aged 27)

R.I.P. James Douglas "Jim" Morrison (THE DOORS) - December 8th, 1943 - July 3rd, 1971(aged 27)





R.I.P. JOHN Winston LENNON (THE BEATLES) - October 9th, 1940 - December 8th, 1980 (aged 40)





R.I.P. Nicholas Razzle Dingley (HANOI ROCKS): December 2nd, 1960 - December 8th, 1984 (aged 24)

R.I.P. "Dimebag" Darrell Lance Abbott (PANTERA, DAMAGEPLAN) - August 20th, 1966 - December 8th, 2004 (aged 38)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 66th

Phil Collen (DEF LEPPARD) - December 8th, 1957

Johnny Rod (W.A.S.P., KING KOBRA) - December 8th, 1957





Happy 61st

MARTY FRIEDMAN (MEGADETH) December 8th, 1962





Happy 59th

Athena Kottak (FEMME FATALE) - December 8th, 1964

Happy 50th

Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT) - December 8th, 1973



Happy 30th

Sven Dirkschneider (U.D.O) - December 8th, 1993

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 44th

MOTRHEAD's On Parole - December 8th, 1979



Happy 36th

FOREIGNERs Inside Information - December 8, 1987

Happy 26th

KATATONIA's Sounds Of Decay - December 8th, 1997

Happy 14th

NONPOINTs Cut The Cord - December 8th, 2009

Happy 9th

PYTHIAs Shadows Of A Broken Past - December 8th, 2014

TAAKEs Stridens hus - December 8th, 2014



Happy 6th

THE ATOMIC BITCHWAXs Force Field - December 8th, 2017

ATROCITYs Masters Of Darkness (EP) - December 8th, 2017

CLERICs Retrocausal - December 8th, 2017

CORONATUS Secrets Of Nature - December 8th, 2017

DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRAs Pacifisticuffs - December 8th, 2017

GHOSTs Ceremony And Devotion - December 8th, 2017



IRON SAVIORs Reforged - Riding On Fire - December 8th, 2017

SCHWARZER ENGELs Sinnflut - December 8th, 2017

WAR OF AGES Alpha - December 8th, 2017