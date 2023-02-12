Today In Metal History 🤘 February 12th, 2023 🤘RUSH, BRIAN ROBERTSON, THE DOORS, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY
February 12, 2023, 27 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Raymond Daniel Manczarek Jr. (THE DOORS): February 12th, 1939 – May 20th, 2013
R.I.P. Reed Mullin (CORROSION ON CONFORMITY) – February 12th, 1966 – January 27th, 2020
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 67th
Brian David "Robbo" Robertson (THIN LIZZY, MOTÖRHEAD) - February 12th, 1956
Happy 73rd
Steve Hackett (GENESIS, GTR) - February 12th 1950
Happy 57th
Paul Crook (ANTHRAX, SEBASTIAN BACH, MEAT LOAF) - February 12th, 1966
Happy 54th
Byron Stroud (FEAR FACTORY, ZIMMERS HOLE, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD) - February 12th, 1969
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 46th
THE KINKS’ Sleepwalker - February 12th, 1977
Happy 42nd
RUSH's Moving Pictures - February 12th, 1981
Happy 15th
REVOCATION's Empire Of The Obscene - February 12th, 2008
Happy 16th
THE BERZERKER’s Animosity - February 12th, 2007
DOMINE’s Ancient Spirit Rising - February 12th, 2007
Happy 12th
AURORA BOREALIS - Timeline: The Beginning And End Of Everything - February 12th, 2011
Happy 10th
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's Temper Temper - February 12th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday
MAGRUDERGRIND’s II – February 12th, 2016
MYRATH’s Legacy – February 12th, 2016
URGHEAL’s Aeons In Sodom – February 12th, 2016
HOLY GRAIL’s Time Of Pride And Peril – February 12th, 2016
ROTTING CHRIST’s Rituals – February 12th, 2016
Happy 2nd
ABIOTIC's Ikigai - February 12, 2021
ABLAZE MY SORROW's Among Ashes And Monoliths - February 12, 2021
ABORYM's Hostile - February 12, 2021
DURBIN's The Beast Awakens - February 12, 2021
FALLSTAR's Sunbreather - February 12, 2021
INGLORIOUS' We Will Ride - February 12, 2021
JOEL HOEKSTRA'S 13's Running Games - February 12, 2021
LOVE AND DEATH's Perfectly Preserved - February 12, 2021
SIRENIA's Riddles, Ruins & Revelations - February 12, 2021