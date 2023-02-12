Today In Metal History 🤘 February 12th, 2023 🤘RUSH, BRIAN ROBERTSON, THE DOORS, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Raymond Daniel Manczarek Jr. (THE DOORS): February 12th, 1939 – May 20th, 2013





R.I.P. Reed Mullin (CORROSION ON CONFORMITY) – February 12th, 1966 – January 27th, 2020





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 67th

Brian David "Robbo" Robertson (THIN LIZZY, MOTÖRHEAD) - February 12th, 1956





Happy 73rd

Steve Hackett (GENESIS, GTR) - February 12th 1950



Happy 57th

Paul Crook (ANTHRAX, SEBASTIAN BACH, MEAT LOAF) - February 12th, 1966



Happy 54th

Byron Stroud (FEAR FACTORY, ZIMMERS HOLE, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD) - February 12th, 1969



HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 46th

THE KINKS’ Sleepwalker - February 12th, 1977

Happy 42nd

RUSH's Moving Pictures - February 12th, 1981



Happy 15th

REVOCATION's Empire Of The Obscene - February 12th, 2008

Happy 16th

THE BERZERKER’s Animosity - February 12th, 2007

DOMINE’s Ancient Spirit Rising - February 12th, 2007

Happy 12th

AURORA BOREALIS - Timeline: The Beginning And End Of Everything - February 12th, 2011

Happy 10th

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's Temper Temper - February 12th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday

MAGRUDERGRIND’s II – February 12th, 2016

MYRATH’s Legacy – February 12th, 2016



URGHEAL’s Aeons In Sodom – February 12th, 2016

HOLY GRAIL’s Time Of Pride And Peril – February 12th, 2016

ROTTING CHRIST’s Rituals – February 12th, 2016

Happy 2nd

ABIOTIC's Ikigai - February 12, 2021

ABLAZE MY SORROW's Among Ashes And Monoliths - February 12, 2021

ABORYM's Hostile - February 12, 2021

DURBIN's The Beast Awakens - February 12, 2021

FALLSTAR's Sunbreather - February 12, 2021

INGLORIOUS' We Will Ride - February 12, 2021

JOEL HOEKSTRA'S 13's Running Games - February 12, 2021

LOVE AND DEATH's Perfectly Preserved - February 12, 2021

SIRENIA's Riddles, Ruins & Revelations - February 12, 2021

