Today In Metal History 🤘 February 12th, 2023 🤘RUSH, BRIAN ROBERTSON, THE DOORS, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY

February 12, 2023, 27 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities motorhead the doors genesis anthrax corrosion of conformity rush

Today In Metal History 🤘 February 12th, 2023 🤘RUSH, BRIAN ROBERTSON, THE DOORS, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Raymond Daniel Manczarek Jr. (THE DOORS): February 12th, 1939 – May 20th, 2013

R.I.P. Reed Mullin (CORROSION ON CONFORMITY) – February 12th, 1966 – January 27th, 2020



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 67th  
Brian David "Robbo" Robertson (THIN LIZZY, MOTÖRHEAD) - February 12th, 1956 

Happy 73rd 
Steve Hackett (GENESIS, GTR) - February 12th 1950 
 
Happy 57th  
Paul Crook (ANTHRAX, SEBASTIAN BACH, MEAT LOAF) - February 12th, 1966 
 
Happy 54th  
Byron Stroud (FEAR FACTORY, ZIMMERS HOLE, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD) - February 12th, 1969
 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th  
THE KINKS’ Sleepwalker - February 12th, 1977

Happy 42nd  
RUSH's Moving Pictures - February 12th, 1981

Happy 15th 
REVOCATION's Empire Of The Obscene - February 12th, 2008

Happy 16th
THE BERZERKER’s Animosity - February 12th, 2007
DOMINE’s Ancient Spirit Rising - February 12th, 2007 

Happy 12th 
AURORA BOREALIS - Timeline: The Beginning And End Of Everything - February 12th, 2011 

Happy 10th 
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's Temper Temper - February 12th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday
MAGRUDERGRIND’s II – February 12th, 2016
MYRATH’s Legacy – February 12th, 2016

URGHEAL’s Aeons In Sodom – February 12th, 2016  
HOLY GRAIL’s Time Of Pride And Peril – February 12th, 2016
ROTTING CHRIST’s Rituals – February 12th, 2016

Happy 2nd
ABIOTIC's Ikigai - February 12, 2021
ABLAZE MY SORROW's Among Ashes And Monoliths - February 12, 2021
ABORYM's Hostile - February 12, 2021
DURBIN's The Beast Awakens - February 12, 2021
FALLSTAR's Sunbreather - February 12, 2021
INGLORIOUS' We Will Ride - February 12, 2021
JOEL HOEKSTRA'S 13's  Running Games - February 12, 2021
LOVE AND DEATH's Perfectly Preserved - February 12, 2021
SIRENIA's Riddles, Ruins & Revelations - February 12, 2021



Featured Audio

MOTÖRHEAD – “Bullet In Your Brain” (Motörhead Music)

MOTÖRHEAD – “Bullet In Your Brain” (Motörhead Music)

Featured Video

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

Latest Reviews