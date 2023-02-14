Today In Metal History 🤘 February 14th, 2023 🤘LIV KRISTINE, THE SWEET, HONEYMOON SUITE, SLASH'S SNAKEPIT, NEVERMORE
February 14, 2023, 47 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Vincent Crane (THE CRAZY WORLD OF ARTHUR BROWN, ATOMIC ROOSTER): May 21st, 1943 – February 14th, 1989
R.I.P. Michael Thomas "Mick" Tucker (THE SWEET): July 17th 1947 – February 14th, 2002
R.I.P. Jason Rainey (SACRED REICH) - February 14th, 1967 - March 16, 2020
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 73rd
Roger Fisher (HEART) - February 14th, 1950
Happy 62nd
BRIAN SLAGEL (Founder/CEO Metal Blade Records) - February 14th, 1961
Happy 56th
Bonz (STUCK MOJO) - February 14th, 1967
Happy 47th
Liv Kristine Espenæs Krull (MIDNATTSOL, LEAVES' EYES, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - February 14th, 1976
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 43rd
HEART’s Bébé le Strange - February 14th, 1980
Happy 37th
HONEYMOON SUITE’s The Big Prize - February 14, 1986
Happy 28th
NEVERMORE's Nevermore - February 14th, 1995
SLASH’S SNAKEPIT’s It's Five O'Clock Somewhere - February 14th, 1995
LITA FORD’s Black - February 14th, 1995
Happy 17th
THE SWORD’s Age Of Winters - February 14th, 2006
Happy 12th
CAULDRON’s Burning Fortune - February 14th, 2011
AVA INFERI’s Onyx - February 14th, 2011
DORNENREICH’s Flammentriebe - February 14th, 2011
THE PROJECT HATE’s Bleeding The New Apocalypse (Cum Victriciis In Minibus Armis) - February 14th, 2011
Happy 11th
AVATAR’s Black Waltz - February 14th, 2012
LILLIAN AXE’s XI: The Days Before Tomorrow - February 14th, 2012
BENEATH THE MASSACRE’s Incongruous - February 14th, 2012
DAWN OF ASHES’s Farewell To The Flesh (EP) - February 14th, 2012
EARTH’s Angels Of Darkness, Demons Of Light II - February 14th, 2012
ISIS’s Live VI - February 14th, 2012
WYKKED WYTCH’s The Ultimate Deception - February 14th, 2012
Happy 9th
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM’s No Place For Disgrace 2014 - February 14th, 2014
AMORAL’s Fallen Leaves & Dead Sparrows - February 14th, 2014
BENIGHTED’s Carnivore Sublime - February 14th, 2014
CYNIC’s Kindly Bent To Free Us - February 14th, 2014
Happy 3rd
ANVIL - Legal at Last - February 14th, 2020
DIABULUS IN MUSICA - Euphonic Entropy - February 14th, 2020
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD - New Empire, Vol. 1 - February 14th, 2020
IHSAHN - Telemark (EP) - February 14th, 2020
KREATOR - London Apocalypticon – Live at the Roundhouse (DVD) - February 14th, 2020
KVELERTAK - Splid - February 14th, 2020
NECROWRETCH - The Ones from Hell - February 14th, 2020
PSYCHOTIC WALTZ - The God-Shaped Void - February 14th, 2020
SUICIDE SILENCE - Become the Hunter - February 14th, 2020