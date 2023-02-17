Today In Metal History 🤘 February 17th, 2023 🤘ENTOMBED, BATHORY, KING DIAMOND, MANOWAR, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SYMPHONY X
February 17, 2023, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Tomas Börje “Quorthon: Forsberg (BATHORY) - February 17th 1966 – June 3rd, 2004
R.I.P. Lars-Göran Petrov (ENTOMBED, ENTOMBED A.D., FIRESPAWN, COMECON) - February 17th, 1972 - March 7th, 2021
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 73rd
Ricky Medlocke (LYNYRD SKYNRYD, BLACKFOOT) - February 17th, 1950
Happy 63rd
Terry Sadler (SLAUGHTER) - February 17th, 1960
Happy 57th
Michael Anthony LePond III (SYMPHONY X) - February 17, 1966
Happy 35th
Richard Arin Ilejay (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, CONFIDE) - February 17th, 1988
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 37th
KING DIAMOND's Fatal Portrait - February 17th, 1986
Happy 36th
MANOWAR’s Fighting The World - February 17th, 1987
LEE AARON’s Lee Aaron - February 17th, 1987
Happy 29th
DARKTHRONE's Transilvanian Hunger - February 17th, 1994
Happy 27th
DEEP PURPLE's Purpendicular - February 17th, 1996
Happy 18th
LORDI’s The Monster Show - February 17th, 2005
Happy 17th
BUCKETHEAD’s The Elephant Man’s Alarm Clock – February 17th, 2006
Happy 14th
OBSCURA’s Cosmogenesis - February 17th, 2009
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Malevolent Grain (EP) – February 17th, 2009
PSYOPUS’ Odd Senses – February 17th, 2009
SAROS’ Acrid Plains – February 17th, 2009
Happy 11th
EKTOMORF’s The Acoustic – February 17th, 2012
Happy 8th
36 CRAZYFISTS’ Time And Trauma – February 17th, 2015
Happy 6th
BATTLE BEAST's Bringer of Pain - February 17th, 2017
BENIGHTED's Necrobreed - February 17th, 2017
CRYSTAL VIPER's Queen of the Witches - February 17th, 2017
ONCE HUMAN's Evolution - February 17th, 2017
EDENBRIDGE's The Great Momentum - February 17th, 2017
ITHILIEN's Shaping the Soul - February 17th, 2017
LORNA SHORE's Flesh Coffin - February 17th, 2017
STINKING LIZAVETA's Journey to the Underworld - February 17th, 2017