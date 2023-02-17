Today In Metal History 🤘 February 17th, 2023 🤘ENTOMBED, BATHORY, KING DIAMOND, MANOWAR, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SYMPHONY X

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Tomas Börje “Quorthon: Forsberg (BATHORY) - February 17th 1966 – June 3rd, 2004







R.I.P. Lars-Göran Petrov (ENTOMBED, ENTOMBED A.D., FIRESPAWN, COMECON) - February 17th, 1972 - March 7th, 2021







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd

Ricky Medlocke (LYNYRD SKYNRYD, BLACKFOOT) - February 17th, 1950







Happy 63rd

Terry Sadler (SLAUGHTER) - February 17th, 1960



Happy 57th

Michael Anthony LePond III (SYMPHONY X) - February 17, 1966

Happy 35th

Richard Arin Ilejay (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, CONFIDE) - February 17th, 1988

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 37th

KING DIAMOND's Fatal Portrait - February 17th, 1986



Happy 36th

MANOWAR’s Fighting The World - February 17th, 1987

LEE AARON’s Lee Aaron - February 17th, 1987

Happy 29th

DARKTHRONE's Transilvanian Hunger - February 17th, 1994



Happy 27th

DEEP PURPLE's Purpendicular - February 17th, 1996



Happy 18th

LORDI’s The Monster Show - February 17th, 2005

Happy 17th

BUCKETHEAD’s The Elephant Man’s Alarm Clock – February 17th, 2006

Happy 14th

OBSCURA’s Cosmogenesis - February 17th, 2009

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Malevolent Grain (EP) – February 17th, 2009

PSYOPUS’ Odd Senses – February 17th, 2009

SAROS’ Acrid Plains – February 17th, 2009

Happy 11th

EKTOMORF’s The Acoustic – February 17th, 2012

Happy 8th

36 CRAZYFISTS’ Time And Trauma – February 17th, 2015

Happy 6th

BATTLE BEAST's Bringer of Pain - February 17th, 2017

BENIGHTED's Necrobreed - February 17th, 2017

CRYSTAL VIPER's Queen of the Witches - February 17th, 2017



ONCE HUMAN's Evolution - February 17th, 2017

EDENBRIDGE's The Great Momentum - February 17th, 2017

ITHILIEN's Shaping the Soul - February 17th, 2017

LORNA SHORE's Flesh Coffin - February 17th, 2017

STINKING LIZAVETA's Journey to the Underworld - February 17th, 2017