Today In Metal History 🤘 February 17th, 2024 🤘ENTOMBED, BATHORY, KING DIAMOND, MANOWAR, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SYMPHONY X
February 17, 2024, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Tomas Börje “Quorthon: Forsberg (BATHORY) - February 17th 1966 – June 3rd, 2004 (aged 38)
R.I.P. Lars-Göran Petrov (ENTOMBED, ENTOMBED A.D., FIRESPAWN, COMECON) - February 17th, 1972 - March 7th, 2021 (aged 49)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 74th
Ricky Medlocke (LYNYRD SKYNRYD, BLACKFOOT) - February 17th, 1950
Happy 64th
Terry Sadler (SLAUGHTER) - February 17th, 1960
Happy 58th
Michael Anthony LePond III (SYMPHONY X) - February 17, 1966
Happy 36th
Richard Arin Ilejay (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, CONFIDE) - February 17th, 1988
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 38th
KING DIAMOND's Fatal Portrait - February 17th, 1986
Happy 37th
MANOWAR’s Fighting The World - February 17th, 1987
LEE AARON’s Lee Aaron - February 17th, 1987
Happy 30th
DARKTHRONE's Transilvanian Hunger - February 17th, 1994
Happy 28th
DEEP PURPLE's Purpendicular - February 17th, 1996
Happy 19th
LORDI’s The Monster Show - February 17th, 2005
Happy 18th
BUCKETHEAD’s The Elephant Man’s Alarm Clock – February 17th, 2006
Happy 15th
OBSCURA’s Cosmogenesis - February 17th, 2009
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Malevolent Grain – February 17th, 2009
PSYOPUS’ Odd Senses – February 17th, 2009
SAROS’ Acrid Plains – February 17th, 2009
Happy 12th
EKTOMORF’s The Acoustic – February 17th, 2012
Happy 9th
36 CRAZYFISTS’ Time And Trauma – February 17th, 2015
Happy 7th
BATTLE BEAST's Bringer of Pain - February 17th, 2017
BENIGHTED's Necrobreed - February 17th, 2017
CRYSTAL VIPER's Queen of the Witches - February 17th, 2017
ONCE HUMAN's Evolution - February 17th, 2017
EDENBRIDGE's The Great Momentum - February 17th, 2017
ITHILIEN's Shaping the Soul - February 17th, 2017
LORNA SHORE's Flesh Coffin - February 17th, 2017
STINKING LIZAVETA's Journey to the Underworld - February 17th, 2017
Happy 1st
AVATAR’s Dance Devil Dance - February 17th, 2023
BRIDEAR’s Aegis Of London... Live! - February 17th, 2023
CLINT LOWERY’s Ghostwriter - February 17th, 2023
CODE ORANGE’s What Is Really Underneath? - February 17th, 2023
HELLRIPPER’s Warlocks Grim & Withered Hags - February 17th, 2023
JASON BIELER’s Postcards From The Asylum - February 17th, 2023
MAN MUST DIE’s The Pain Behind It All - February 17th, 2023
OCEANHOARSE’s Heads Will Roll - February 17th, 2023
PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS’s Land Of Sleeper - February 17th, 2023
ROBIN MCAULEY’s Alive - February 17th, 2023
SEE YOU NEXT TUESDAY’s Distractions - February 17th, 2023
SKINFLINT’s Hate Spell - February 17th, 2023