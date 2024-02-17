Today In Metal History 🤘 February 17th, 2024 🤘ENTOMBED, BATHORY, KING DIAMOND, MANOWAR, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SYMPHONY X

February 17, 2024, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities manowar lynyrd skynyrd entombed symphony x bathory ac/dc king diamond lee aaron darkthrone deep purple

Today In Metal History 🤘 February 17th, 2024 🤘ENTOMBED, BATHORY, KING DIAMOND, MANOWAR, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SYMPHONY X

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Tomas Börje “Quorthon: Forsberg (BATHORY) - February 17th 1966 – June 3rd, 2004 (aged 38)



R.I.P.  Lars-Göran Petrov (ENTOMBED, ENTOMBED A.D., FIRESPAWN, COMECON) - February 17th, 1972 - March 7th, 2021 (aged 49)

 
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 74th 
Ricky Medlocke (LYNYRD SKYNRYD, BLACKFOOT) - February 17th, 1950


 
Happy 64th
Terry Sadler (SLAUGHTER) - February 17th, 1960

Happy 58th  
Michael Anthony LePond III (SYMPHONY X) - February 17, 1966

Happy 36th  
Richard Arin Ilejay (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, CONFIDE) - February 17th, 1988

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 38th  
KING DIAMOND's Fatal Portrait - February 17th, 1986

Happy 37th  
MANOWAR’s Fighting The World - February 17th, 1987
LEE AARON’s Lee Aaron - February 17th, 1987

Happy 30th  
DARKTHRONE's Transilvanian Hunger - February 17th, 1994

Happy 28th  
DEEP PURPLE's Purpendicular - February 17th, 1996

Happy 19th 
LORDI’s The Monster Show - February 17th, 2005

Happy 18th 
BUCKETHEAD’s The Elephant Man’s Alarm Clock – February 17th, 2006

Happy 15th  
OBSCURA’s Cosmogenesis - February 17th, 2009
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Malevolent Grain – February 17th, 2009
PSYOPUS’ Odd Senses – February 17th, 2009
SAROS’ Acrid Plains – February 17th, 2009

Happy 12th  
EKTOMORF’s The Acoustic – February 17th, 2012

Happy 9th 
36 CRAZYFISTS’ Time And Trauma – February 17th, 2015

Happy 7th
BATTLE BEAST's Bringer of Pain - February 17th, 2017
BENIGHTED's Necrobreed - February 17th, 2017
CRYSTAL VIPER's Queen of the Witches - February 17th, 2017
ONCE HUMAN's Evolution - February 17th, 2017
EDENBRIDGE's The Great Momentum - February 17th, 2017
ITHILIEN's Shaping the Soul - February 17th, 2017
LORNA SHORE's Flesh Coffin - February 17th, 2017
STINKING LIZAVETA's Journey to the Underworld - February 17th, 2017

Happy 1st
AVATAR’s Dance Devil Dance - February 17th, 2023
BRIDEAR’s Aegis Of London... Live! - February 17th, 2023
CLINT LOWERY’s Ghostwriter - February 17th, 2023
CODE ORANGE’s What Is Really Underneath? - February 17th, 2023
HELLRIPPER’s Warlocks Grim & Withered Hags - February 17th, 2023
JASON BIELER’s Postcards From The Asylum - February 17th, 2023
MAN MUST DIE’s The Pain Behind It All - February 17th, 2023
OCEANHOARSE’s Heads Will Roll - February 17th, 2023
PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS’s Land Of Sleeper - February 17th, 2023
ROBIN MCAULEY’s Alive - February 17th, 2023
SEE YOU NEXT TUESDAY’s Distractions - February 17th, 2023
SKINFLINT’s Hate Spell - February 17th, 2023



Latest Reviews

Partner Resources