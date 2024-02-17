Today In Metal History 🤘 February 17th, 2024 🤘ENTOMBED, BATHORY, KING DIAMOND, MANOWAR, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SYMPHONY X

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Tomas Börje “Quorthon: Forsberg (BATHORY) - February 17th 1966 – June 3rd, 2004 (aged 38)







R.I.P. Lars-Göran Petrov (ENTOMBED, ENTOMBED A.D., FIRESPAWN, COMECON) - February 17th, 1972 - March 7th, 2021 (aged 49)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th

Ricky Medlocke (LYNYRD SKYNRYD, BLACKFOOT) - February 17th, 1950







Happy 64th

Terry Sadler (SLAUGHTER) - February 17th, 1960



Happy 58th

Michael Anthony LePond III (SYMPHONY X) - February 17, 1966

Happy 36th

Richard Arin Ilejay (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, CONFIDE) - February 17th, 1988

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 38th

KING DIAMOND's Fatal Portrait - February 17th, 1986



Happy 37th

MANOWAR’s Fighting The World - February 17th, 1987

LEE AARON’s Lee Aaron - February 17th, 1987

Happy 30th

DARKTHRONE's Transilvanian Hunger - February 17th, 1994





Happy 28th

DEEP PURPLE's Purpendicular - February 17th, 1996



Happy 19th

LORDI’s The Monster Show - February 17th, 2005

Happy 18th

BUCKETHEAD’s The Elephant Man’s Alarm Clock – February 17th, 2006

Happy 15th

OBSCURA’s Cosmogenesis - February 17th, 2009

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Malevolent Grain – February 17th, 2009

PSYOPUS’ Odd Senses – February 17th, 2009

SAROS’ Acrid Plains – February 17th, 2009

Happy 12th

EKTOMORF’s The Acoustic – February 17th, 2012

Happy 9th

36 CRAZYFISTS’ Time And Trauma – February 17th, 2015

Happy 7th

BATTLE BEAST's Bringer of Pain - February 17th, 2017

BENIGHTED's Necrobreed - February 17th, 2017

CRYSTAL VIPER's Queen of the Witches - February 17th, 2017

ONCE HUMAN's Evolution - February 17th, 2017

EDENBRIDGE's The Great Momentum - February 17th, 2017

ITHILIEN's Shaping the Soul - February 17th, 2017

LORNA SHORE's Flesh Coffin - February 17th, 2017

STINKING LIZAVETA's Journey to the Underworld - February 17th, 2017



Happy 1st

AVATAR’s Dance Devil Dance - February 17th, 2023

BRIDEAR’s Aegis Of London... Live! - February 17th, 2023

CLINT LOWERY’s Ghostwriter - February 17th, 2023

CODE ORANGE’s What Is Really Underneath? - February 17th, 2023

HELLRIPPER’s Warlocks Grim & Withered Hags - February 17th, 2023

JASON BIELER’s Postcards From The Asylum - February 17th, 2023

MAN MUST DIE’s The Pain Behind It All - February 17th, 2023

OCEANHOARSE’s Heads Will Roll - February 17th, 2023

PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS’s Land Of Sleeper - February 17th, 2023

ROBIN MCAULEY’s Alive - February 17th, 2023

SEE YOU NEXT TUESDAY’s Distractions - February 17th, 2023

SKINFLINT’s Hate Spell - February 17th, 2023