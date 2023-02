Today In Metal History 🤘 February 21st, 2023 🤘 EMPEROR, LAMB OF GOD, BAD COMPANY, KATAKLYSM, OZZY OSBOURNE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th

Paul Newton (URIAH HEEP) - February 21st, 1948

Happy 52nd

David Randall "Randy" Blythe (LAMB OF GOD) - February 21st, 1971







Happy 42nd

Floor Jansen (NIGHTWISH) - February 21st, 1981







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th

STATUS QUO’s On The Level - February 21st, 1975

Happy 47th

BAD COMPANY’s Run With The Pack - February 21st, 1976





Happy 29th

EMPEROR's In The Nightside Eclipse - February 21st, 1994





Happy 28th

24-7 SPYZ's Temporarily Disconnected - February 21st, 1995

Happy 20th

SONATA ARCTICA's Winterheart's Guild - February 21st, 2003

Happy 17th

KATAKLYSM’s In The Arms Of Devastation - February 21st, 2006

KRISIUN’s AssassiNation - February 21st, 2006

WICKED WISDOM’s Wicked Wisdom - February 21st, 2006





Happy 12th

MOONSORROW’s Varjoina Kuljemme Kuolleiden Maassa - February 21st, 2011

LONG DISTANCE CALLING’s Long Distance Calling - February 21st, 2011

Happy 11th

BUCKETHEAD’s Electric Sea - February 21st, 2012

Happy 9th

BATTLEAXE’s Heavy Metal Sanctuary - February 21st, 2014

VANISHING POINT’s Distant Is The Sun - February 21st, 2014

Happy 5th

ROYAL HUNT’s Cast In Stone – February 21st, 2018

Happy 3rd

THE AMITY AFFLICTION - Everyone Loves You... Once You Leave Them - February 21st, 2020

BIFF BYFORD - School of Hard Knocks - February 21st, 2020

DEMONS & WIZARDS - III - February 21st, 2020

H.E.A.T - H.E.A.T II - February 21st, 2020

LOST SOCIETY - No Absolution - February 21st, 2020

MONDO GENERATOR - Fuck It - February 21st, 2020

ON THORNS I LAY - Threnos - February 21st, 2020

OZZY OSBOURNE - Ordinary Man - February 21st, 2020

POLARIS - The Death of Me - February 21st, 2020

THE WORD ALIVE - Monomania - February 21st, 2020