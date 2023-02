Today In Metal History 🤘 February 23rd, 2023 🤘AEROSMITH, QUEENSRŸCHE, JOHNNY WINTER, VAN HALEN, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN

HEAVY HISTORY



47 years ago today (February 23, 1976), AC/DC took over Swanston Street in Melbourne to film their classic video for "It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock' n' Roll)".







TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. John Dawson Winter III (JOHNNY WINTER): February 23rd, 1944 July 16th, 2014







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st

Brad Whitford (AEROSMITH) - February 23rd, 1952





Happy 75th

Stephen Norman Priest (SWEET) - February 23rd, 1948



Happy 61st

Michael F. Wilton (QUEENSR顫CHE) - February 23rd, 1962







Happy 59th

John Norum (EUROPE) - February 23rd, 1964







Happy 53rd

Corey Lowery (DARK NEW DAY, STEREOMUD, STUCK MOJO) - February 23rd, 1970

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 26th

YNGWIE MALMSTEENs Facing The Animal - February 23rd, 1997

Happy 30th

VAN HALENs Live: Right Here, Right Now - February 23rd, 1993

Happy 24th

OVERKILLs Necroshine February 23rd, 1999





Happy 19th

MY DYING BRIDE's Songs Of Darkness, Words Of Light - February 23rd, 2004







Happy 16th

MASTERPLANs MK II - February 23rd, 2007

NAGLFARs Harvest - February 23rd, 2007



Happy 14th

ROTTING CHRISTs Non Serviam A 20 Year Apocryphal Story - February 23rd, 2009

THE AGONISTs Lullabies For The Dormant Mind - February 23rd, 2009

WOLFs Ravenous - February 23rd, 2009

AUTUMNs Altitude - February 23rd, 2009



Happy 12th

TURISAS Stand Up And Fight February 23rd, 2011

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS Satanico Dramatico February 23rd, 2011



Happy 8th

THE AGONISTs Eye Of Providence February 23rd, 2015

ENSIFERUMs One Man Army February 23rd, 2015

CARACH ANGRENs This Is No Fairytale February 23rd, 2015

Happy 5th

DELIVERANCE - The Subversive Kind - February 23rd, 2018

DESTROYER 666 - Call of the Wild (EP) - February 23rd, 2018

DIMMU BORGIR - Interdimensional Summit (EP) - February 23rd, 2018

MEGAHERZ - Komet - February 23rd, 2018

MGT - Gemini Nyte - February 23rd, 2018

NECROPHOBIC - Mark of the Necrogram - February 23rd, 2018

NICK OLIVERI - N.O. Hits at All, Vol. 4 - February 23rd, 2018

SALEM - Attrition - February 23rd, 2018

SCHWARZER ENGEL - Kult der Kr瓣he - February 23rd, 2018

SEBASTIEN - Act of Creation - February 23rd, 2018

TENGGER CAVALRY - Cian Bi - February 23rd, 2018